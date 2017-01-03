Nationwide Customs Computer System Outage Creates Chaos at US Airports

"U.S. Customs and Border Protection is experiencing a temporary outage with its processing systems at various air ports of entry and taking immediate action to address the technology disruption," the agency said in a statement.
"CBP officers continue to process international travelers using alternative procedures until systems are back online. Travelers at some ports of entry are experiencing longer than usual wait times and CBP officers are working to process travelers as quickly as possible while maintaining the highest levels of security."
Passengers on social media are posting photos of huge lines, as airports scramble to respond.
— Suitcase & Stamps (@Suitcase_Stamps) January 2, 2017
Stranded passengers are complaining on social media of rising temperatures and fraying tempers.
— Peter Gartrell (@runptg11) January 3, 2017
There are reports of illness and panic attacks as airports fill up with people who cannot exit.
— TmarTn (@TmarTn) January 3, 2017
January 2 is a day off for many people, the day the New Year's Day holiday is observed this year. Many airlines had warned passengers to expect heavier than usual traffic because of the holiday.
— Miami Int'l Airport (@iflymia) January 2, 2017
— Alicia Beatrice (@aliciabeatrice) January 3, 2017
All comments
Show new comments (0)
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Anybody claimed it yet? Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Another Obama temper tantrum? Sometimes I think this stuff is done to prove to the "peasants" who's in control. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Russians!!! lol Just watch silly Obama try to blame them for this. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Israeli hackers getting their revenge for the 2 state issue. Reply | 1 | Edit | Delete jas, ... ;-)
Hermes
jas
jas
copius
Payback time.
Bodoin reply tojas(Show commentHide comment)
Vladimir, have you personally done this? Like the hacking of the US elections? Bad boy! Go to your room and stay there! ... These Russian hackers ... :-D