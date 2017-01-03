Nationwide Customs Computer System Outage Creates Chaos at US Airports

"U.S. Customs and Border Protection is experiencing a temporary outage with its processing systems at various air ports of entry and taking immediate action to address the technology disruption," the agency said in a statement.

"CBP officers continue to process international travelers using alternative procedures until systems are back online. Travelers at some ports of entry are experiencing longer than usual wait times and CBP officers are working to process travelers as quickly as possible while maintaining the highest levels of security."

Passengers on social media are posting photos of huge lines, as airports scramble to respond.

— Suitcase & Stamps (@Suitcase_Stamps) January 2, 2017

​Stranded passengers are complaining on social media of rising temperatures and fraying tempers.

— Peter Gartrell (@runptg11) January 3, 2017

There are reports of illness and panic attacks as airports fill up with people who cannot exit.

​January 2 is a day off for many people, the day the New Year's Day holiday is observed this year. Many airlines had warned passengers to expect heavier than usual traffic because of the holiday.

— Miami Int'l Airport (@iflymia) January 2, 2017