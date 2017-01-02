Trump Lashes Out at Chicago Authorities Over City’s Growing Homicide Rate

© Flickr/ Michael Linden Chicago Record: Four Days Without Deadly Shooting

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Chicago is one of the most violent cities in the United States, and the homicide rate in the city has significantly increased in 2016.

The number of people killed in 2016 exceeds the one reported in 2015 by 262, according to a report by the Brennan Center for Justice.

“Chicago murder rate is record setting — 4,331 shooting victims with 762 murders in 2016. If Mayor can't do it he must ask for Federal help,” Trump said on Twitter.