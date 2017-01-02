Register
22:37 GMT +302 January 2017
Live
    Search
    Donald Trump appears at a campaign roundtable event in Manchester, New Hampshire, U.S., October 28, 2016

    Trump Lashes Out at Chicago Authorities Over City’s Growing Homicide Rate

    © REUTERS/ Carlo Allegri/File Photo
    US
    Get short URL
    121541

    US President-elect Donald Trump on Monday lashed out at Chicago authorities over the record homicide rate in the city, suggesting that incumbent mayor Rahm Emanuel should seek federal support while being unable to cope with the situation himself.

    Chicago skyline as seen from the top of the original Sears Tower. Homan Square. Chicago, IL
    © Flickr/ Michael Linden
    Chicago Record: Four Days Without Deadly Shooting
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Chicago is one of the most violent cities in the United States, and the homicide rate in the city has significantly increased in 2016.

    The number of people killed in 2016 exceeds the one reported in 2015 by 262, according to a report by the Brennan Center for Justice.

    “Chicago murder rate is record setting — 4,331 shooting victims with 762 murders in 2016. If Mayor can't do it he must ask for Federal help,” Trump said on Twitter.

    Related:

    A Violent Christmas in Chicago: 11 Killed, 50 Wounded During Holiday
    Chicago Record: Four Days Without Deadly Shooting
    Chicago Mayor Hands Trump Letter Urging Protection of Undocumented Migrant Youth
    Police Brutality Protesters Target Black Friday Shopping in Chicago
    Chicago Murder Count Highest in 20 years; 701 Recorded So Far
    Tags:
    Homicide, Rahm Emanuel, Donald Trump, United States, Chicago
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      jas
      The Trump Tweets. Classic. It's so refreshing to see rational thought in power.One doesn't just tolerate a high murder rate like it's a sports score. Either Chicago can fix it or more and somebody else (federal police or military) does it.
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Russia's Largest Car Manufacturer Celebrates 85 Years of Service
    Russia's Largest Car Manufacturer Celebrates 85 Years of Service
    beware of the lame duck
    Hit the Road Barack
    Stages of sparkling wine production
    'I'm Drinking the Stars!' How Champagne is Made

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok