Trump Lashes Out at Chicago Authorities Over City’s Growing Homicide Rate

The number of people killed in 2016 exceeds the one reported in 2015 by 262, according to a report by the Brennan Center for Justice.
“Chicago murder rate is record setting — 4,331 shooting victims with 762 murders in 2016. If Mayor can't do it he must ask for Federal help,” Trump said on Twitter.
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete The Trump Tweets. Classic. It's so refreshing to see rational thought in power.One doesn't just tolerate a high murder rate like it's a sports score. Either Chicago can fix it or more and somebody else (federal police or military) does it.
jas