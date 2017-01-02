US Congress May Sharply Response in Case Trump Reverses Anti-Russian Sanctions

"We think that more has to be done… We don't think that, frankly, the steps that have been taken are enough of a deterrent, and you're going to see bipartisan support in Congress for stronger sanctions," Schiff said Sunday in an interview with the ABC News channel.
He also criticized the president-elect for questioning credibility of US intelligence reports regarding Russian alleged hacking of US election systems to help Trump win the presidency.
"If he's going to have any credibility as president, he needs to stop talking this way. He needs to stop denigrating the intelligence community. He's going to rely on them. He's going to have to rely on them," the congressman said.
On Thursday, US President Barack Obama's administration ordered the expulsion of 35 Russian diplomats, the closure of two Russian diplomatic compounds and new sanctions against six Russian individuals and five entities over Moscow's alleged interference in the 2016 election.
On Saturday, Trump said that he had some information on the hacking issue "that other people don’t know" and intended to reveal it on Tuesday or Wednesday.
Reply | 4 | Edit | Delete Adam Sniff would like to think he will control Congress and extinguish Trumps flame and have him out within 24 months ...well lets wait and see 65% of Americans feel very differently and there voice will be heard loud and clear. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Intelegence community? Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete "If he's going to have any credibility as president, he should arrest the war criminals in the "white house" and abandon all the idiocy of the former four presidents. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete ivanwa88,
ivanwa88
Adam Sniff and his neocon disasters keep forgetting the 'people' as though they have them in a barrel.
Mitach2002
The terrorist American government has no intellegence in any government community. Incompetent lying soulless scum is all they have.
Weapons of mass destruction. Remember?
Idiots.
NATOisEVIL
BobbyMysehin reply toivanwa88(Show commentHide comment)
We'll see if that holds true.
Remember, Barack D'Ohbama ran a campaign promising "change". Much of that proposed change involved butting heads with and reversing policies of the intelligence and military elite. It has been documented in the book "National Security and Double Government", by Michael J Glennon, that those intelligence and military bureaucratic elite then held a personal meeting with D'ohBama threatening to conduct a campaign highlighting him as weak and cowardly against international threats should he proceed with those "changes".
The point? US Presidents are hardly immune to smear campaigns by the true shadow elite that run the country. Every US President relies on both Congress, and especially powerful bureaucrats, to remain effective, liked, and in office. They are not the strong, sovereign "leaders" the public like to believe.
harvardnsj.org/wp-content/uploads/2014/01/Glennon-Final.pdf