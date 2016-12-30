US Sanctions Two Japanese 'Yakuza' Crime Groups, Three Key Members

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Yakuza are Japan-based organized crime syndicates involved in money laundering, trafficking and other criminal activities.
"OFAC designated two entities and three individuals: the Kobe Yamaguchi-gumi, three of its key executive members — Kunio Inoue, Osamu Teraoka and Takashi Ikeda — and its core clan, the Yamaken-gumi," the release stated.
Additionally, the groups have relationships with criminal gangs in Asia, Europe and the Americas, including in the United States, the release noted.
The sanctions freeze any of the individuals’ or groups’ assets under US jurisdiction and generally prohibit US persons from doing business with them.
All comments
Show new comments (0)
Reply | 1 | Edit | Delete Very strange ...was it something they did not do as asked? anything to do with a flag?
ivanwa88
Honour is a master bond in that fraternity to compromise that code is paramount to surrendering its power core.