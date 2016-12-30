Register
03:37 GMT +330 December 2016
Live
    Search
    Homeless person

    Houston Police Force Homeless to Discard Donated Blankets, Food

    © Photo: Pixabay
    US
    Get short URL
    0 17 0 0

    Police in Houston are accused of forcing homeless people to throw away food and donations that were given to them by local activists last week.

    Three days before Christmas, a small group of activists reportedly gathered to distribute warm food, blankets, pillows, and other supplies to those most in need. Shortly after their arrival, witnesses claim that police arrived and instructed the homeless to throw away the much-needed gifts that they had been given.

    “Not only were the police called, but they brought a large waste management truck and are forcing the homeless to throw away their food, pillows and other items,” Cha-Mira L. Keener wrote on Facebook.

     

    An eyewitness video obtained by local station ABC13 featured a man describing what he was seeing.

    “Now they’re making the people throw their stuff away. Wow, that’s crazy,” the witness narrates as he films the garbage truck and police on the scene. “It’s unfortunate, I know, but this is our city. This is how we treat the homeless.”

    WATCH: Denver Police Raid Homeless Camp in the Middle of a Snowstorm
    © Screenshot
    WATCH: Denver Police Raid Homeless Camp in the Middle of a Snowstorm
    In 2012, the city passed an “anti-food sharing” ordinance that prohibits sharing food with more than five people at a time, without fulfilling requirements set by the city council. 

    “The ordinance requires applicants to fill out a form and seek permission to feed someone while on someone else’s private property. If you would like to feed someone in a public park you must fill out another form. The city argues that feeding the homeless food that has not been cooked in a certified kitchen could spread illness and that feeding them is only enabling homelessness,” Mint Press News reports. “Although Houston police have yet to issue a citation for violation of the ordinance, it has been an issue of concern among activists since the moment it passed. In late November, ABC13 reported that activists delivered 75,000 signed petitions to City Hall calling for the repeal of the ordinance.”

    A spokesperson for the city of Houston told ABC that the city dispatches cleaning crews to dispose of trash under overpasses daily, and that crews never take any items that a homeless person wishes to keep. They also claimed that the city is not responsible for enforcing food ordinances. The station reported that several homeless people had confirmed the daily clean-up.

    Related:

    NY Police Photographing Homeless 'Waste of Resources' - Advocacy Group
    Homeless Killed by LA Police Used French Man’s Identity
    Police Confirm Homeless Man Gunned Down by LAPD Officers Was Black
    To Protect and to Serve? LA Police Brutally Beat, Kill Homeless Man
    Police Shooting of Homeless Mexican Provokes Rally in Washington State
    Tags:
    Cruelty, Homeless, Houston Police, Texas, Houston
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Metro 2017: All On Board Moscow's New Year Train
    Metro 2017: All On Board Moscow's New Year Train
    Donald VS Sanctions
    Donald VS Sanctions
    Crash of Tu-154 plane in Sochi
    Crash of Tu-154 Plane in Sochi

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok