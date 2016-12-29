Georgetown Professor to Muslim Trump Supporter ‘F**k You. Go To Hell’

On December 23, Wall Street Journal reporter and former Georgetown journalism professor Asra Q. Nomani announced that she had filed a complaint against associate professor Christine Fair, following 31 days of public harassment. Fair’s attacks spanned Facebook and Twitter, after Nomani published a column in the Washington Post explaining why she, as a liberal Muslim woman, voted for Trump.
“For my vote in the U.S. electoral process, Prof. Fair has leveled relentless abuse against me, including the accusation that I have ‘pimped’ myself out, a demeaning and sexist accusation that amounts to calling me a prostitute and slut-shaming me. She has written to me to ‘go fuck off,’ and publicly stated: ‘So again Ms. Nomani ‘F**K YOU. GO TO HELL.’’ And she has called me a ‘wench’ and ‘chutiya,’ or the equivalent of a ‘f**ker’ in my native Urdu,” Nomani’s complaint with the university details.
“How about thise[sic] Nazis in DC this weekend? Condemn that too, Unless you were there,” Fair tweeted at Nomani on November 22.
Nomani responded by tweeting at her former colleague that, “the snark and personal attacks on me @CChristineFair are unfortunate. I will never speak to you so disrespectfully. I condemn ALL hate.”
Fair kept up the attacks, however, saying that Nomani, “didn’t condemn it at the ballot box.”
“On Dec. 2, 2016, I filed a complaint with the Political Science Department, seeking that the department provide Prof. Fair with training in civil discourse. I did not seek termination of her employment. I believe Prof. Fair needs training in how to engage in public discourse with civility. Prof. Fair responded with a threat of legal action,” Nomani wrote.
“When I alerted Georgetown via Twitter to Christine Fair’s name-calling and harassment, she publicly accused me of being an atheist, which she knows amounts to being an apostate in Islam, something that has carried a death sentence for atheists in Bangladesh, Saudi Arabia and elsewhere. I am not an atheist although I respect those who choose atheism. I am a Muslim woman whom Prof. Fair has targeted for attack, using my race, religion and political views against me.”
Nomani is now seeking for Fair to be investigated for her actions, and has asked for a public apology, as well as having the associate professor retrained on how to engage in civil discourse.
Fair’s personal website states that “she can cause trouble in multiple languages,” and her YouTube features videos such as “Introducing the Pussy Avenger” and “Tales of My Pussy,” the Daily Caller notes.
