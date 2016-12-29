Georgetown Professor to Muslim Trump Supporter ‘F**k You. Go To Hell’

Register
    An abuse complaint has been filed against a “Peace and Security Studies” professor at Georgetown University, who has been on a month-long tirade against a Muslim former-colleague after the latter voted for Donald Trump.

    On December 23, Wall Street Journal reporter and former Georgetown journalism professor Asra Q. Nomani announced that she had filed a complaint against associate professor Christine Fair, following 31 days of public harassment. Fair’s attacks spanned Facebook and Twitter, after Nomani published a column in the Washington Post explaining why she, as a liberal Muslim woman, voted for Trump.

    “For my vote in the U.S. electoral process, Prof. Fair has leveled relentless abuse against me, including the accusation that I have ‘pimped’ myself out, a demeaning and sexist accusation that amounts to calling me a prostitute and slut-shaming me. She has written to me to ‘go fuck off,’ and publicly stated: ‘So again Ms. Nomani ‘F**K YOU. GO TO HELL.’’ And she has called me a ‘wench’ and ‘chutiya,’ or the equivalent of a ‘f**ker’ in my native Urdu,” Nomani’s complaint with the university details.

    Nomani’s column detailed that, while she is a lifelong liberal and supports the Democratic Party’s position on abortion, same-sex marriage and climate change, as a single mother she could not afford the cost of Obamacare. This lead to her being repeatedly publicly branded a “Nazi” by Fair.

    “How about thise[sic] Nazis in DC this weekend? Condemn that too, Unless you were there,” Fair tweeted at Nomani on November 22.

    Nomani responded by tweeting at her former colleague that, “the snark and personal attacks on me @CChristineFair are unfortunate. I will never speak to you so disrespectfully. I condemn ALL hate.”

    Fair kept up the attacks, however, saying that Nomani, “didn’t condemn it at the ballot box.”

    “On Dec. 2, 2016, I filed a complaint with the Political Science Department, seeking that the department provide Prof. Fair with training in civil discourse. I did not seek termination of her employment. I believe Prof. Fair needs training in how to engage in public discourse with civility. Prof. Fair responded with a threat of legal action,” Nomani wrote.

    Fair, in an unhinged slew of attacks, repeatedly used Nomani’s gender and religion in attempts to shame her for her vote.

    “When I alerted Georgetown via Twitter to Christine Fair’s name-calling and harassment, she publicly accused me of being an atheist, which she knows amounts to being an apostate in Islam, something that has carried a death sentence for atheists in Bangladesh, Saudi Arabia and elsewhere. I am not an atheist although I respect those who choose atheism. I am a Muslim woman whom Prof. Fair has targeted for attack, using my race, religion and political views against me.”

    Nomani is now seeking for Fair to be investigated for her actions, and has asked for a public apology, as well as having the associate professor retrained on how to engage in civil discourse.

    Fair’s personal website states that “she can cause trouble in multiple languages,” and her YouTube features videos such as “Introducing the Pussy Avenger” and “Tales of My Pussy,” the Daily Caller notes.

      marcanhalt
      One thing that Freud taught us, was that anyone can be a pathological anything, including being a neurotic. The left, in an attempt to disguise the absence of love in them, have been able to make the same kind of twisted transfer of themselves onto others. Who else does this well? The Zionists. They "feel" the "hatred" so they turn it on the one doing the "hating." Like Megyn Kelly said to Gingrich after she goaded him into fighting for Trump's reputation, "Hopefully, Senator, you will get some help for your anger issues."
      AnomicDust
      Seeing her ingroup shoved aside made her crack.
