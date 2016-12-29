Sprint, OneWeb to Bring 8,000 Jobs to US - Trump

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — President-elect Donald Trump announced on Wednesday that telecommunications company Sprint and aerospace company OneWeb will create 8,000 jobs in the United States.

"We have a combination of Sprint for 5,000 jobs, and that’s coming from all over the world and they’re coming back into the United States, which is a nice change," Trump told reporters on Wednesday. Also, OneWeb, 3,000 jobs, it’s a new company. It was done through Masa (SoftBank CEO Masayoshi Son), terrific guy and we appreciate it."

On December 6, Trump announced Japanese multinational telecommunications SoftBank Group, which owns large portion of the telecommunications company Sprint would invest some $50 billion in US businesses and create 50,000 new jobs.

Trump underscored that Sprint considered the move only because he had won the presidential election.

Softbank has recently invested $1 billion into OneWeb and became its strategic partner.