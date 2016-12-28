Register
28 December 2016
    President Barack Obama listens to President-elect Donald Trump speak to members of the media during their meeting in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, Thursday, Nov. 10, 2016

    Trump Claims US Presidential Transition Not Going Smoothly, Blames Obama

    © AP Photo/ Pablo Martinez Monsivais
    US President-elect Donald Trump claimed he was trying to disregard "the many inflammatory" statements and roadblocks laid by Obama, but did not provide details on the difficulties facing his transition team.

    President Barack Obama listens to President-elect Donald Trump speak to members of the media during their meeting in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, Thursday, Nov. 10, 2016
    © AP Photo/ Pablo Martinez Monsivais
    Newt Gingrich Says Trump Will Repudiate Up to 70% of Obama’s Executive Orders
    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The administration of US President Barack Obama is not facilitating a smooth transition of power, President-elect Donald Trump said on Wednesday.

    "Thought it was going to be a smooth transition — NOT!" Trump said on his official Twitter account.

    ​The president-elect claimed he was trying to disregard "the many inflammatory" statements and roadblocks laid by Obama, but did not provide details on the difficulties facing his transition team.

    Obama has repeatedly stated his priority of a smooth transition to the next presidential administration.

    Obama Pushes for Last-Minute Regulations
    © Sputnik/
    Obama Pushes Through Last-Minute Regulations Ahead of Trump
    However, Trump has recently criticized the Obama administration's decision to abstain from a UN Security Council condemning illegal Israeli settlements in the West Bank, allowing the resolution to pass.

    Trump on Wednesday continued to criticize the UN abstention, reiterating an earlier pledge that things would be different regarding Israel after he takes office next month.

    On Tuesday, Labor Secretary Tom Perez said the Trump transition team's inquiries into government agencies were illegal after the team asked the Energy Department for a list of employees focusing on climate change.

