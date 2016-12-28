Trump Claims US Presidential Transition Not Going Smoothly, Blames Obama

"Thought it was going to be a smooth transition — NOT!" Trump said on his official Twitter account.
Doing my best to disregard the many inflammatory President O statements and roadblocks.Thought it was going to be a smooth transition — NOT!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 28, 2016
The president-elect claimed he was trying to disregard "the many inflammatory" statements and roadblocks laid by Obama, but did not provide details on the difficulties facing his transition team.
Obama has repeatedly stated his priority of a smooth transition to the next presidential administration.
Trump on Wednesday continued to criticize the UN abstention, reiterating an earlier pledge that things would be different regarding Israel after he takes office next month.
On Tuesday, Labor Secretary Tom Perez said the Trump transition team's inquiries into government agencies were illegal after the team asked the Energy Department for a list of employees focusing on climate change.
