28 December 2016
    Noam Chomsky

    Chomsky Demands Obama Pardon All Illegal Immigrants Before Leaving Office

    © AP Photo/ Anja Niedringhaus
    US
    Noam Chomsky has posted a video demanding that President Barack Obama pardon all illegal immigrants before President-elect Donald Trump is sworn in January 20.

    On Friday, Chomsky, a retired MIT linguistics professor, author, political commentator, and activist posted a video message arguing that Trump’s deportation plan would be a “humanitarian tragedy.”

    “President Obama, to his credit, has issued personal pardons in deserving cases, but he should go far beyond,” Chomsky stated in the video.

    Trump: Tough on Immigration, Tough on Precipitation
    © AP Photo/ Jim Cole
    Trump Set to Begin Implementing Tough Immigration Policies Early in Presidency
    Obama pardoned 78 low-level drug offenders on December 19, but Chomsky explained that Trump’s promise to immediately deport 2-3 million undocumented immigrants leaves a problem that the President must fix before the incoming administration can carry out its threat.

    “He should proceed to what is, in fact, an urgent necessity, to grant a general pardon to 11 million people who are living and working [in America], productive citizens… threatened with deportation by the incoming administration,” Chomsky urged.

    Trump is expected to immediately attempt to overturn President Obama’s Deferred Action for Childhood Arrival (DACA) program, which protects those who arrived in the US as children from deportation.

    Recently, the White House denied a plea by House Democrats for Obama to use executive action to pardon DACA recipients. The White House explained in their refusal that only Congress can create legal status for undocumented immigrants.

    Trump promised to end birthright citizenship, a program that grants  citizenship to children born in the US to undocumented immigrants, even if those born in the country have lived their entire lives within its borders.

    “Moral outrage can be averted by a general pardon for immigration infractions which the President could issue,” Chomsky said.

    This file photo taken on May 01, 2016 shows Members of the 'Full Rights for Immigrants Coalition' displaying a giant effigy of US Republican Party presidential hopeful Donald Trump during a protest on May Day in Los Angeles, California on May 1, 2016
    © AFP 2016/ Mark Ralston / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA
    Trump’s Immigration Policy to Resemble Post-9/11 Screening Program
    A president has the power to pardon anyone for “offenses against the United States,” which is usually used in regards to criminal offenses. The president can also interpret this for immigration offenses.

    “It’s a common assumption that pardons can be used only for criminal offenses, and it’s true that they have not been used before for civil immigration violations. However, the Constitution extends the power to all “offenses against the United States,” which can be interpreted more broadly than just criminal offenses,” Peter L. Markowitz, a professor at the Benjamin N. Cardozo School of Law, told the New York Times earlier this year. The professor cited Jimmy Carter’s 1977 pardon of some 500,000 people for draft violations.

    Chomsky called on the public to join him in putting pressure on the White House to issue the pardons.

    “We should join to urge [President Obama] to carry out this necessary step without delay,” he said.

    Obama's Immigration Action Halted, Millions Under Threat of Deportation
    US Top Court Deals Huge Blow to Obama’s Immigration Plan
    US Supreme Court Split Decision on Immigration 'Frustrating' - Obama
    Split Ruling by US Supreme Court Likely to End Obama’s Immigration Plan
    Deportation, Deferred Action for Childhood Arrival, Immigration, Donald Trump, Barack Obama, Noam Chomsky, Mexico, United States
