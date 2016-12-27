Trump Bashes US Media Over DJT Charity Blackout

© REUTERS/ Mark Kauzlarich Trump Claims Credit for Market Growth, Christmas Shopping

MOSCOW (Sputnik)US President-elect Donald Trump has lashed out against media for ignoring the charitable effort he made while running his private DJT Foundation.

"I gave millions of dollars to DJT Foundation, raised or received millions more, ALL of which is given to charity, and media won't report!" he tweeted on Monday night.

Trump emphasized on Twitter the DJT Foundation never paid fees, salaries or other expenses, allowing 100 percent of the money it raised to go to "wonderful charities."

The Donald J. Trump Foundation, was founded and chaired by Trump, who announced his decision to dissolve it last Saturday, after decades of "enormous good works," to avoid conflict of interest.

The foundation used to support veterans, law enforcement officers and children, among other groups. Trump said he would think of other ways to pursue his interest in philanthropy.

