Four Reportedly Killed in Christmas Eve Shooting in North Carolina

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – The incident occurred in one the houses in the Wilson County at approximately 1:00 p.m. local time (18:00 GMT) on Saturday, CBS North Carolina broadcaster reported, citing officials.
According to the broadcaster, Wanda Samuel of the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the data on the quantity of people killed, however, officials had not released any additional information on the reason for the shooting to date.
Four dead in Christmas Eve shooting near Wilson, North Carolina, authorities say https://t.co/cDKiFI9wbu pic.twitter.com/UCbePdxJRi— CBS News (@CBSNews) 24 декабря 2016 г.
