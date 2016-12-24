Register
    Nuclear explosion

    Trump Inherited Nuclear Arms Race From Obama, But Ready to Negotiate With Putin

    US
    US President-elect Donald Trump’s remarks that Washington should "greatly strengthen and expand its nuclear capability" could be a ploy to start comprehensive negotiations on the issue with Moscow, some analysts believe.

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Trump's statement to outspend Russia and other competitors in a nuclear arms race to maintain US strategic superiority may just be the opening ploy in what he recognizes will be an extended and serious negotiation with Moscow, but such rhetoric is not unusual and it can and should lead to negotiations and a more reasonable outcome, analysts told Sputnik.

    "It's definitely not wonderful. But it's early days. Trump has a track record of starting out with an extreme rhetorical position and then negotiating to something reasonable," Robert Naiman, policy director at Just Foreign Policy, said on Friday.

    Donald Trump
    © Flickr/ Gage Skidmore
    Ex-US Envoy Says Trump Nuclear Weapons Comments Could Threaten Global Peace
    MSNBC reported on Friday that Trump said: "Let it be an arms race, because we will outmatch them at every pass and outlast them all." The network's "Morning Joe" host Mika Brzezinski said Trump made the statement in a phone call with her.

    Naiman explained that Russia and other countries had previous experience with new US leaders who took office expressing maximalist demands, but who then proved willing to compromise and cooperate.

    "Of course, it's not only Trump who does this, it's not an unprecedented approach to negotiation. Reagan came in with wild rhetoric, but eventually negotiated deals with Gorbachev. So this is not the end of the story by any means," he said.

    Donald Trump
    © AFP 2016/ Don EMMERT
    'Trump’s Talk About More Nuclear Wepons Has Raised Threat Level for Everyone'
    However, Naiman urged Trump to arrange a personal set of meetings with Russian President Vladimir Putin rapidly to establish positive and constructive momentum on addressing the most urgent issues facing them.

    "There should be a summit of the two leaders as soon as possible. That's how these issues were successfully addressed in the past," he advised.

    In fact, when Putin announced the latest Russian arms buildup he was only responding to an unprecedented $1.7 trillion nuclear arms modernization program that Obama approved earlier this year, American foreign policy analyst and historian Diana Johnstone told Sputnik.

    "The fact is that a new nuclear arms race is already underway, but since it was started by the gentle Nobel Prize-winning Obama, nobody noticed," Johnstone said.

    Trump’s comments could still have the value of a wake-up call to avert a new arms race, she suggested.

    Donald Trump
    © AFP 2016/ JEFF KOWALSKY
    Trump's Call to Enhance US Nuclear Potential Unsurprising - Putin
    "Stated by the garrulous Trump… it has what the French call l’effet d’annonce — that is, it may cause people to sit up and take notice. It is indeed time to sound the alarm and this may do it," Johnstone added.

    Incoming White House press secretary Sean Spicer said on Friday that Trump wanted to signal with his remarks he would not be weak in responding to other nations taking aggressive moves against US interests.

    Nuclear Race, analysis, Donald Trump, United States, Russia
    Discussion
    
    Сomment

    All comments

    Reply
      Darrell R
      As we all know, in the business world if you come to the negotiating table asking what you want, it's likely you will walk away with less. This is probably what Trump has in mind when he comes up with such lofty ideas. In the end people will be happy to meet him halfway. Trump is a deal maker and is sure to get the dialogue going in any situation. He is the type to prefer deals to sanctions and this is much better for all concerned. Because he has no experience in public office, only time will tell what we get, but there is not likely to be a dull moment. My hope is that I get a big laugh at the MSM when they start to crybaby over Trump and Putin having peaceful dialogue. The MSM doesn't seem to care much for peace.
    • Reply
      double bonus
      If the US and Russia eliminated all of their nuclear weapons,
      they would both be under threat from other countries.
      This way, the US & Russia have 93% of the worlds Nuclear Weapons,
      and get to lead the world, together.
      Why is there such a problem with updating and upgrading them?
      Leaving them to rot is even more dangerous, so this false threat
      narrative isn't constructive for either side.
    Reply
      michael
      well, we have the talk, let's see the walk. :)
    Reply
      juanm82
      we need a diferent world
    Reply
      cast235
      For what? West always LIES and then do something else. Hopefully, Putin learned his lessons about negotiations. NO NEGOTIATIONS. Idiots in Russia lost the Typhoon class. While U.S kept the class.

      No wonder in U.S they always say, is like dealing with a 6 yr old kid. They STUPID. Hopefully, Russia stay put and no negotiations at ALL.
    Show new comments (0)

