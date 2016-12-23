Two Dozen Injured in New York City Blaze

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – ​The fire that erupted on Thursday in a third-floor apartment of the 33-story building and later spread to the fourth floor, has been extinguished, the FDNY reported.

#FDNY COD Leonard updates media on 4-alarm fire at 515 W 59 St. 24 injures reported: 14 minor, 6 serious to civilian and 4 minor to FFers pic.twitter.com/kG5UHUF7Ib — FDNY (@FDNY) 23 декабря 2016 г.

​"#FDNY COD [Chief of Department James] Leonard updates media on 4-alarm fire at 515 W 59 St. 24 injures reported: 14 minor, 6 serious to civilian and 4 minor to FFers," FDNY said on Twitter.

El @FDNY sofocó un incendio de 4 alarmas esta noche en 515 W59 St. Hay 24 heridos, entre ellos 6 graves. pic.twitter.com/adFzrvEIdm — Ciudad de Nueva York (@nycgob) 23 декабря 2016 г.

​The cause of the fire is under investigation.