WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Abe will be the first Japanese leader to visit the site of the December 7, 1941 surprise attack that drew the United States into World War II.

"The two leaders’ visit will showcase the power of reconciliation that has turned former adversaries into the closest of allies, united by common interests and shared values," the release stated on Thursday.

Within three days of the attack, the US Congress declared war on both Japan and Germany.