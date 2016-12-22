Declassified US House Report Claims Snowden in Contact With Russian Intel

Register
    The US House of Representatives Intelligence Committee said in a declassified report on Thursday that former National Security Agency (NSA) contractor and whistleblower Edward Snowden is in contact with Russia’s intelligence services.

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — In 2013, Snowden leaked classified documents pertaining to mass surveillance practices carried out by US authorities around the globe. The same year, Russia granted the whistleblower temporary asylum for one year. In August 2014, Snowden received a three-year residence permit to live in Russia.

    "Since Snowden’s arrival in Moscow, he has had, and continues to have, contact with Russian intelligence services," the report stated.

    Former NSA Contractor Edward Snowden
    © Sputnik/
    Edward Snowden ‘Not Counting On’ Pardon From Obama
    The US intelligence community, including the National Security Agency (NSA), has not taken appropriate steps to prevent unauthorized information disclosure after Snowden leaked massive amounts of information, according to the declassified report.

    "The Committee remains concerned that more than three years after the start of the unauthorized disclosures, NSA, and the IC [intelligence community] as a whole, have not done enough to minimize the risk of another massive unauthorized disclosure," the report stated

    The report also claimed that the information obtained by Snowden could endanger US troops if Russia or China accessed the data.

    "As of June 2016, the most recent DoD [Department of Defense] review identified 13 high-risk issues," the report stated. "Eight of the 13 relate to [redacted] capabilities of DoD; if the Russian or Chinese governments have access to this information, American troops will be at greater risk in any future conflict."

    US authorities have not established what information obtained by Snowden ended up in the hands of foreign governments, the report claimed. "It is not clear which of the documents Snowden removed are in the hands of a foreign government."

    At the same time, the US intelligence community, including the NSA, has not taken appropriate steps to prevent unauthorized information disclosure after the Snowden leaks, the Committee underscored.

    In the United States, Snowden faces up to 30 years in prison on charges of espionage and theft of government property. Snowden's lawyers are currently trying to get a last-minute pardon from outgoing US President Barack Obama for him, fearing Trump's administration hard line in his case.

    Edward Snowden, United States, Russia
      mounir.assi
      Is the American government naive of Snowden working for Russia?
      Better for him to work for Russia, then working for his own criminal government.
      This is the Man, who people should thank for his services.
    • Reply
      jas
      I don't have anything to thank Snowden for. He and Greenwald are slowly revealing themselves.
      theintercept.com/2016/11/26/washington-post-disgracefully-promotes-a-mccarthyite-blacklist-from-a-ne

      "Some of the websites on PropOrNot’s blacklist do indeed publish Russian propaganda — namely Sputnik News and Russia Today, which are funded by the Russian government. But many of the aforementioned blacklisted sites are independent, completely legitimate news sources that often receive funding through donations or foundations and have been reporting and analyzing news for many years."

      Greenwald considers Sputnik to be a Russian propaganda outlet. Says it all.
    • Reply
      jas
      Snowden has whined about wanting to return to the US since he arrived in Russia. He does not meet the psychological profile in any way of someone who wants to cooperate with Russian intel. Sibel Edmonds has also expressed suspicions about Snowden, and she has A LOT more verified street cred than he does.
