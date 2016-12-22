GQ Magazine Puts Clinton on List of Least Influential People of 2016

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Apart from Clinton, Magary also included on the list former UK Prime Minister David Cameron, "who called for a vote to leave the European Union, assuming it would never pass" and lost, Jeb Bush and the Bush Family for "nasty" things its members did, "Harry Potter" author JK Rowling for her latest book, as well as swimmer Ryan Lochte for all the scandals he was a part of in Brazil's Rio.

"I have no choice. When you lose an election to Donald Trump, you belong on this list," Drew Magary, who made up the list said.