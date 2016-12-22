US Man Pleads Guilty to Killing Transgender Person

US Attorney General Loretta Lynch said the historic case reaffirms the Justice Department's constant effort to eliminate any type of hate crimes and protect the rights of all Americans.
Vallum is already facing life in prison after pleading guilty to murdering the woman in a Mississippi state court. While the state convicted Vallum on murder charges, the federal government was able to prosecute him for a hate crime because Mississippi does not have a hate crimes statute “that protects people from bias crimes based on their gender identity,” the release explained.
All comments
Show new comments (0)
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete The practice of trying the same person twice for the same crime is unconstitutional. The excuse that federal court id different than state doesn't change the fact that double jeopardy exists. The US always constantly violates Miranda, excessive bail, and speedy trial requirements. The US is NOT a model for the world to follow.
jas