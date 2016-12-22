Register
    A handcuffed man

    US Man Pleads Guilty to Killing Transgender Person

    © Flickr/ Victor
    US
    16112

    A Man from the US state of Mississippi pleaded guilty to killing a person based on gender identity in the first federal hate crime case involving a transgender victim, the Department of Justice said in a press release.

    This Thursday, May 12, 2016, file photo, shows signage outside a restroom at 21c Museum Hotel in Durham, N.C. North Carolina is in a legal battle over a state law that requires transgender people to use the public restroom matching the sex on their birth certificate.
    © AP Photo/ Gerry Broome, File
    Transgender Commemoration Day: Let's Commemorate the Victims of Anti-Speech
    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Joshua Brandon Vallum, 29, admitted that he murdered a 17-year-old transgender woman, Mercedes Williamson, after having sexual relationships with her, the release stated on Wednesday.

    US Attorney General Loretta Lynch said the historic case reaffirms the Justice Department's constant effort to eliminate any type of hate crimes and protect the rights of all Americans.

    Vallum is already facing life in prison after pleading guilty to murdering the woman in a Mississippi state court. While the state convicted Vallum on murder charges, the federal government was able to prosecute him for a hate crime because Mississippi does not have a hate crimes statute “that protects people from bias crimes based on their gender identity,” the release explained.

      jas
      The practice of trying the same person twice for the same crime is unconstitutional. The excuse that federal court id different than state doesn't change the fact that double jeopardy exists. The US always constantly violates Miranda, excessive bail, and speedy trial requirements. The US is NOT a model for the world to follow.
