New York Attorney General Urges Obama Administration to Rescind Muslim Registry

NEW YORK (Sputnik) — The National Security Entry-Exit Registration System (NSEERS) proved to be ineffective for mitigating terrorist activity and was terminated by the Department of Homeland Security in 2011.

However, the underlying framework is still in place, and can be used by future presidential administration to restart the registry.

"We can never allow our nation to return to the dark days of Japanese internment," Schneiderman stated on Wednesday. "By finally dismantling the NSEERS program now, President Obama can make a repeat of that horror significantly more difficult."

During his election campaign, US President-elect Donald Trump repeatedly resorted to controversial rhetoric speaking about immigrants and Muslim communities, in particular.