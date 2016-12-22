New York Attorney General Urges Obama Administration to Rescind Muslim Registry

However, the underlying framework is still in place, and can be used by future presidential administration to restart the registry.
"We can never allow our nation to return to the dark days of Japanese internment," Schneiderman stated on Wednesday. "By finally dismantling the NSEERS program now, President Obama can make a repeat of that horror significantly more difficult."
During his election campaign, US President-elect Donald Trump repeatedly resorted to controversial rhetoric speaking about immigrants and Muslim communities, in particular.
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete They should have another registry for the treasonous globalists. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Trump will straighten it all out when he gets in and if they don't like it they can go back to their country ......
jas
Adrienne Adonis