Register
17:32 GMT +322 December 2016
Live
    Search
    Democratic presidential candidate, Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt. speaks at the National Association of Latino Elected and Appointed Officials, Friday, June 19, 2015, in Las Vegas

    Bernie Sanders Demands Investigation of Big Pharma Pushing Opioid Drugs

    © AP Photo/ David Becker
    US
    Get short URL
    331540

    Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders is demanding an investigation into multi-billion dollar pharmaceutical companies that he claims have been pumping highly-addictive opioids into small towns in West Virginia.

    Sanders’ demands come after the Charleston Gazette-Mail published a two-part investigation into Big Pharma companies pushing the drugs into the state amid a massive overdose crisis — profiting off the deadly epidemic.

    ‘Pharma Bro’ Going Down: FBI Slaps Fraud Charges on ‘Most Hated Man in America’
    © AP Photo/ Craig Ruttle
    ‘Pharma Bro’ Takedown: FBI Slaps Fraud Charges on ‘Most Hated Man in America’
    “Large, multi-billion dollar corporations should not make billions pushing addictive drugs,” Sanders tweeted on Tuesday. “They should be investigated and prosecuted.”

    The paper obtained previously confidential drug sales records sent from the US Drug Enforcement Administration to West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey's office. The records revealed that over the course of six years, the "Big Three wholesalers," McKesson, Cardinal Health, and AmerisourceBergen had shipped 780 million hydrocodone and oxycodone pills to the state.

    "The unfettered shipments amount to 433 pain pills for every man, woman, and child in West Virginia," investigative reporter Eric Eyre wrote in the Gazette-Mail.

    During the same time period, 1,728 people in West Virginia overdosed on those two painkillers.

    "As the fatalities mounted—hydrocodone and oxycodone overdose deaths increased 67 percent in West Virginia between 2007 and 2012—the drug shippers' CEOs collected salaries and bonuses in the tens of millions of dollars. Their companies made billions,” Eyre wrote.

    Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., speaks at a rally, Monday, Aug. 10, 2015, at the Los Angeles Memorial Sports Arena in Los Angeles
    © AP Photo/ Ringo H.W. Chiu
    Sanders Urges US Congress to Reject Bill Expected to Make Drug Companies ‘Even Richer’
    His investigation also found that the state Board of Pharmacy, meant to oversee and flag suspicious orders of potentially-lethal drugs, often overlooks cases.

    “In Southern West Virginia, many of the pharmacies that received the largest shipments of prescription opioids were small, independent drugstores like ones in Raleigh and Wyoming counties that ordered 600,000 to 1.1 million oxycodone pills a year,” Eyre wrote. “Or they were locally owned pharmacies in Mingo and Logan counties, where wholesalers distributed 1.4 million to 4.7 million hydrocodone pills annually.”

    In contrast, the author noted that one of the busiest Wal-Marts in the state was only shipped approximately 5,000 oxycodone and 9,500 hydrocodone pills each year.

    Sanders, whose presidential campaign had generated much excitement and enthusiasm, has never been shy in his efforts to take on Big Pharma.

    Recently in California, Sanders campaigned to pass Proposition 61, an ultimately-rejected effort to lower the costs of prescription drugs. Pharmaceutical companies spent more than $100 million to defeat the effort.

    Related:

    Bernie Sanders Claims Trump Saved Carrier Jobs by Giving Tax, Regulatory Favors
    US Senator Sanders Calls to Reexamine 'Unfair' Electoral College
    Bernie Sanders Says Court Decision on Overtime-Pay Rule 'Disastrous' for Workers
    Former Sanders' Supporter May Join Trump's Cabinet
    Second Chance? Bernie Sanders Won’t Rule Out 2020 White House Run
    Tags:
    Opioids, Hydrocodone, Ocycodone, Big Pharma, McKesson, AmerisourceBergen, Cardinal Health, Patrick Morrisey, Eric Eyre, Bernie Sanders, West Virginia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      marcanhalt
      Like the eel that he is, Sanders should just back into the muddy embankments that hide his all-over existence except his eyes. A careful study of his supporters will reveal that they came from the same liberal colleges that turn out students that don't know the difference between a socialist and a real liberal, all in the Northeastern part of the country. Between there and Iowa, you pulled in a lot of 'wannabes' that transplanted from California. He is, forever, a floating cloud.
    • Reply
      jas
      Does anyone take Sanders seriously after his bowing down to Hillary Clinton and betraying his supporters?
    • Reply
      karlof1
      Focusing on Sanders is 100% wrong in this case!!! Clearly Big Pharma are reaping the benefits of CIA Opium production in Afghanistan and this is just one small example of many ongoing illegalities within the Outlaw US Empire.
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    A serviceman patrols on the Grand-Place (Groote Markt) on the sidelines of the winter wonders Christmas market, in Brussels
    Concrete Blocks and Police Cordons: Christmas Markets in 2016 Europe
    Time to Weed Out Terrorism!
    Time to Weed Out Terrorism!
    Robots among people
    How Can You Tell a Robot From a Person?

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok