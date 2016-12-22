NY Daily News Columnist Refuses to Apologize for Mocking Death of Andrey Karlov

In a new article Kuntzmann confirmed his position and said that he would apologize only if Russia would apologize for the crimes it committed from Kuntzmann’s point of view.
The columnist also said he was surprised that many US citizens condemned his article having expressed solidarity with Russia.
"So make up your mind, America — are you with the self-styled freedom fighter or Russia?" Kuntzmann said referring to Mevlut Mert Altintas, who shot the Russian ambassador.
Karlov was killed on Monday by Turkish police officer Altintas at an art gallery exhibition in Ankara. The Russian Foreign Ministry considered the attack a terrorist act.
