17:22 GMT +322 December 2016
    Russian Ambassador Andrei Karlov (right) at the opening of a photo exhibition in the Center of Modern Art in Ankara. (The image is a hand-out material granted by a third party. Editorial use only. Archivation, commercial use or promotional campaign are banned). Photo by ANADOLU/RIA Novosti

    NY Daily News Columnist Refuses to Apologize for Mocking Death of Andrey Karlov

    Anadolu Agency
    Assassination of Russian Ambassador in Turkey (103)
    Gersh Kuntzmann, columnist of the New York Daily News (NYDN), refused on Wednesday to apologize for his article insulting Andrey Karlov, Russian ambassador to Turkey murdered on Monday.

    Russian Ambassador to Turkey Andrey Karlov
    © Photo: Russian Embassy in Turkey
    Outstanding Diplomat Karlov Tried to Save Russian-Turkish Relations – Kremlin
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Earlier on the day, Russian Foreign Ministry’s spokeswoman Maria Zakharova demanded apologies from NYDN for publishing the article where Kuntzmann said he was "shedding no tears" for the assassination of Karlov which he called an example of "justice [being] served." Moreover, Kuntzmann compared the killing of Karlov with the assassination of Nazi German diplomat Ernst von Rath in 1938, who served Adolf Hitler, and labeled them as "public faces of atrocity."

    In a new article Kuntzmann confirmed his position and said that he would apologize only if Russia would apologize for the crimes it committed from Kuntzmann’s point of view.

    The columnist also said he was surprised that many US citizens condemned his article having expressed solidarity with Russia.

    "So make up your mind, America — are you with the self-styled freedom fighter or Russia?" Kuntzmann said referring to Mevlut Mert Altintas, who shot the Russian ambassador.

    Karlov was killed on Monday by Turkish police officer Altintas at an art gallery exhibition in Ankara. The Russian Foreign Ministry considered the attack a terrorist act.

    Topic:
    Assassination of Russian Ambassador in Turkey (103)

