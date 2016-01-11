Register
16:20 GMT +312 March 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Americans Dream of Record Winnings Despite Powerball Plagued by Scandal

    Americans Dream of Record Winnings Despite Powerball Plagued by Scandal

    © Flickr/ Wil C. Fry
    US
    Get short URL
    265

    As the Powerball lottery jackpot skyrockets to a world-record breaking high, the organization has been quietly trying to handle a scandal that left the executive director on indefinite administrative leave and a security director in prison.

    In January of last year, Eddie Tipton, the Multi-State Lottery Association’s information security director, was arrested and fired for helping his brother and his friend win more than $1.3 million in state lotteries. He was subsequently sentenced to 10 years in prison on two counts of fraud.

    Lucky Number Generator
    © Flickr/ Jeremy Brooks
    Canadian Man Denied Lottery Jackpot Winnings for Failure to Register in Time

    In December 2010, Tipton had purchased a $16.5 million jackpot winning ticket at a QuikTrip in Des Moines, Iowa, wearing a hoodie to attempt to conceal his identity. For a year, the prize sat unclaimed until a Canadian man came forward as the winner. He then changed his story, and asserted that he represented a winner who wished to remain anonymous, the Washington Post reported.

    Later, a lawyer from New York attempted to claim the jackpot on behalf of a Belize-based trust, refusing to provide details about the identity of the winner. The money was ultimately returned to the states in which the tickets were sold.

    “It’s financial crimes where you can deter other people from committing similar crimes,” Assistant Iowa Attorney General Rob Sand said during the December sentencing hearing. “This isn’t someone who got drunk in a bar and decided to assault someone. This isn’t someone who committed a single act that they later thought better of…It is calculating decisions made one after another, according to plan, in order to attempt to defraud the Iowa Lottery.”

    In October, Charles Strutt, 63, who has been the executive director of Powerball since its conception, was voted out and placed on indefinite leave. 

    “The truth is, the lotteries voted Chuck out. They’re holding him accountable for the actions of that security guy,” Dawn Nettles, a Texas-based lottery watchdog, told the Associated Press. “But they don’t want anybody to know.”

    Refugee wins lottery in Spain
    © AFP 2018/ Stringer
    Christmas Comes Early for Refugee After Spanish Lotto Win
    Lottery officials now claim they have developed high-standard protocols to prevent fraud, and Americans seem to have forgotten all about the scandal as they await Wednesday’s drawing.

    Additionally, as of October, Powerball launched a pretty serious rule change that made the jackpot significantly harder to win. Now, instead of choosing five numbers out of 59, players have to choose five out of 69. The choices for the Powerball number dropped from 35 to 26, but odds of winning were still decreased from one in 175 million to one in 292.2 million.

    “The rules change is intended to increase the odds of winning any prize, while making it more difficult to win the jackpot prize,” the New York State Gaming Commission wrote in a statement.

    Related:

    Elderly Man Hunting for Lottery TicketTrapped in Paper Container
    Russian State Lottery Searching for $2.8 Million Jackpot Winner
    “Stunned” Lottery Jackpot Winners Step Forward
    Two Winning Tickets Sold in US Powerball Lottery Jackpot
    U.S. Lottery Winner Fears Russian Compatriots
    Tags:
    Fraud, Rigging, Lottery, Powerball, Charles Strutt, Eddie Tipton
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Mongolian Spring Golden Eagle Festival in Pictures
    Mongolian Spring Golden Eagle Festival in Pictures
    15-Day Countdown
    15-Day Countdown
    Improvement of the Russian Armed Forces
    Russian Armed Forces: Today and Tomorrow
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok