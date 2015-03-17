Pentagon Establishes Council to Develop Electronic Warfare Policy

US Deputy Secretary of Defense Bob Work announced that the US DoD would create the Electronic Warfare Programs Council to lead in establishing and coordinating the department’s electronic warfare policy.

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The United States will establish a council to lead its electronic warfare policy and develop recommendations, US Deputy Secretary of Defense Bob Work announced at a Credit Suisse-McAleese defense conference in Washington, DC.

“Our potential competitors seek to contest the Electronic Warfare (EW) space, an area where we retain a decided lead,” Work said on Tuesday. “But that lead is tenuous and we believe that there has been insufficient focus on EW across the [Defense] Department.”

Work explained he would sign a memo later on Tuesday creating the Electronic Warfare Programs Council to lead in establishing and coordinating the Defense Department’s electronic warfare policy.

Electronic warfare is a small investment but “it has the potential to have a very high payoff,” Work added.

The Electronic Warfare Programs Council will be co-chaired by Vice Chairman of the US Joint Chiefs James “Sandy” Winnefeld and US Under Secretary of Defense for Acquisition, Technology and Logistics Frank Kendall.