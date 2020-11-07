Trump Campaign Holds Press Conference on Voting in Philadelphia

The Trump campaign is holding a press conference on voting in the US state of Philadelphia. The Republican earlier tweeted that the event would be held by his lawyers at Four Seasons Total Landscaping at 11:30 am local time.
Earlier today the president said he had won the election by a lot and claimed that the results in Pennsylvania had been illegally altered. The Trump campaign has filed lawsuits in Michigan, Georgia, and Pennsylvania, citing voting irregularities.
