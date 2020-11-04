Biden Campaign Hosts Election Protection Briefing as Vote Count Continues in US Election

Watch a live broadcast from Wilmington, DC where Biden's campaign manager Jen O'Malley Dillon and campaign adviser Bob Bauer are holding an Election Protection Briefing.
This comes amid reports that Democratic presidential hopeful Joe Biden has taken a narrow lead over Trump in several states, including Michigan and Wisconsin.
While the vote count continues, some experts have already suggested that the outcome of the presidential race remains very much unclear as vote recounts and legal battles are likely.
*Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more
All comments
Show new comments (0)