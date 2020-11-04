Joe Biden Makes Statement - Video

Sputnik comes live from outside the Chase Center in Wilmington, Delaware where Democrat presidential candidate Joe Biden is holding an event during the US presidential election night. Vice-presidential candidate Kamala Harris is reportedly expected to attend.
More than 96 million early votes have already been cast, which represents almost 70% of the 2016 total, according to the US Elections Project. Nearly 60 million of the early votes have been cast by mail – about twice the total of ballots mailed four years ago.
Biden is leading in seven swing states and Trump is ahead in only one. Four states - Georgia, North Carolina, Ohio and Iowa - are virtually tied.
