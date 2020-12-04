Biden Says Trump's Possible Presence at His Inauguration Will Show Post-Election Chaos End

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Projected US President-elect Joe Biden told the CNN broadcaster in an interview that Donald Trump's possible decision to attend his inauguration would be important to demonstrate an end of the post-election chaos and completion of the peaceful transfer of power.

"[Trump's attendance will be] important in the sense that we are able to demonstrate the end of this chaos that he's created, that there is peaceful transfer of power with the competing parties standing there, shaking hands and moving on," Biden said, adding that such a move of Trump would not have any personal consequences for the president-elect.

The Democrat went on to say that he "really worries about the image we're presenting to the rest of the world", noting that it bothers him more than the impact on the domestic politics.

The inauguration is scheduled to take place on 20 January, after the official results of the US election are declared as Congress counts the electoral votes on 6 January.

Biden's remarks come as Donald Trump continues to claim massive voter fraud during the 3 November election and refuses to concede, slamming the projections made by the mainstream media that see the Democratic candidate as the winner of the presidential race.

Despite his campaign's efforts to legally challenge the election outcome, Trump agreed to launch the formal process of power transition to Biden.