Trump Campaign Files Lawsuit About Rejected Arizona Votes

The Trump campaign has filed a lawsuit claiming that Arizona's Maricopa County "incorrectly rejected" in-person votes cast on election day.
"Poll workers struggled to operate the new voting machines in Maricopa County, and improperly pressed and told voters to press a green button to override significant errors", Matt Morgan, Trump 2020 campaign general counsel said. "The result is that the voting machine disregarded votes cast by voters in person on Election Day in Maricopa County".
This particular Trump lawsuit requests that purportedly overvoted in-person ballots be inspected manually, in the same way that election workers examined overvoted mail-in or drop-off ballots.
Trump campaign files new lawsuit in Arizona pic.twitter.com/JFIE8Gvn5a— Eric Lipton (@EricLiptonNYT) November 7, 2020
The campaign has collected declarations from unnamed witnesses who claim that the problem was widespread in Arizona's Maricopa County on Election Day.
Trump campaign advisors repeatedly declared that POTUS could win Arizona - a key battleground state - if all "uncounted ballots" were counted, alleging that there were "at least 605,000 uncounted Arizona ballots".
While US media have projected Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden to win the presidency, Trump has repeatedly complained that the Democrats are attempting to "steal the election", claiming that Republican observers have not gotten access to ballot counting locations, while demanding that the counting of votes be stopped.
