Lady Gaga Slams Trump Over 'Grab by P*ssy' Remark, Urges People to Vote Biden

Having criticized the POTUS, Gaga suggested that people should vote for Joe Biden because the latter is a "good person".

Popular American singer and performer Lady Gaga has both bashed US President Donald Trump and praised the Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden as she made an appearance at a campaign event in Pennsylvania shortly prior to the election in the US that kicked off on 3 November.

In her address, Gaga called upon people to "vote like your life depends on it, or vote like your children’s lives depends on it, because they do", then making a reference to what The Guardian describes as "Donald Trump’s history of crude sexual remarks and alleged sexual assaults".

The singer insisted that no matter how one identifies themselves, they have a chance to "vote against Donald Trump, a man who believes his fame gives him the right to grab one of your daughters, or sisters, or mothers or wives by any part of their bodies", apparently referring to the infamous "grab ’em by the p*ssy" remark attributed to Trump, as the newspaper points out.

​"Vote for Joe", she added. "He is a good person".

Lady Gaga's remarks have elicited a somewhat mixed reaction online, as while some seemed to approve of her remarks, others didn't seem to agree with her assessment of Biden.

​And there were also those who suggested that voting for a candidate simply because they are a “good person” may not be a particularly brilliant idea.

