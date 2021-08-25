Register
21:09 GMT25 August 2021
    Farage Says 'No Way' British MPs Would Back Military Action With US Under Biden

    © REUTERS / HANDOUT
    Nigel Farage, who campaigned for the former US president, Donald Trump, stressed that British and American troops fought side-by-side from the First World War to the invasions of Afghanistan and Iraq as part of George W Bush's Global War on Terror.

    Nigel Farage has warned that the UK Parliament would not back military action with the US after President Joe Biden's handling of the Afghan pull-out.

    The former Brexit Party leader remarked to Fox News on Wednesday that there was "no way" British MPs would vote to go to war alongside the NATO ally as they did for the 2003 invasion of Iraq ordered by former US President George W Bush.

    "If it's a Biden or Harris administration, honestly, there is no way... a British parliament right now would vote for military cooperation with America," Farage told the Fox and Friends First programme.

    Farage said that while there had been no "major terrorist atrocities in the West" in recent years, other NATO members might be reticent to follow Washington's lead again "if we find ourselves back engaged".

    "How can we do it with the Americans?" he opined, adding, "How can we do it with an ally that is treating us with contempt and betrayed us and into the bargain, many of our own citizens?"

    "That's a very sad thing to say," Farage continued, adding, "because since 1917, the UK and America have been side by side in virtually every major conflict".

    Families board a U.S. Air Force Boeing C-17 Globemaster III during an evacuation at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, August 24, 2021
    © REUTERS / US MARINES
    UK's Kabul Airlift to End in 36 Hours, Report Says as Biden Rejects Evacuation Deadline Extension
    Biden came in for heavy criticism in both the House of Commons and the House of Lords a week earlier as Parliament debated the crisis in Kabul prompted by the White House's decision to hurriedly evacuate its embassy, as the Taliban, banned as a terrorist organisation in Russia and other countries, swept across the country towards the capital with little to no resistance by the US-trained Afghan National Army.

    "We've been the closest allies in terms of military action, in terms of intelligence sharing, in terms of culture, in terms of business," Farage said. "You couldn't have a better ally in the world. And right at the moment, I'm sorry, but there's no way we could enter into another operation with you".

    On Tuesday, Farage tweeted that Biden was betraying not only US citizens unable to get out of Afghanistan, but also Washington's allies.

    ​​Farage's successful leadership of the Brexit Leave campaign in the 2016 European Union membership referendum and first-place showing in the 2019 European Parliament elections brought down Conservative party prime ministers David Cameron and Theresa May.

    He travelled to the US to campaign in the 2020 presidential election for Donald Trump even as the latter continues to insist without proof that he was cheated of victory by large-scale ballot fraud.

    Trump signed last year's peace accord with the Taliban that was meant to see US troops withdraw by May, but the incoming Biden administration unilaterally extended the deadline to September 11 — the 20th anniversary of the World Trade Centre and Pentagon terrorist attacks that prompted the US-led invasion of Afghanistan. 

    Trump released a new video on Tuesday ridiculing Biden and Harris over their handling of the Afghan withdrawal and for an ongoing people-trafficking crisis at the Mexican border.

