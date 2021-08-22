Register
08:47 GMT22 August 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Britain's Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab walks outside Downing Street, in London, Britain, August 16, 2021

    UK Foreign Secretary Allegedly Ignored Order to Return From Holiday Early Amid Afghanistan Chaos

    © REUTERS / HANNAH MCKAY
    UK
    Get short URL
    by
    4 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/08/16/1083682888_0:0:3058:1720_1200x675_80_0_0_923d1504cc33478e0cf0dee1d07e956a.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/uk/202108221083682919-uk-foreign-secretary-allegedly-ignored-order-to-return-from-holiday-early-amid-afghanistan-chaos/

    Both Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab and Prime Minister Boris Johnson were harshly criticised over the two being on holiday last week despite public warnings the Taliban* might enter the Afghan capital Kabul within hours at the time.

    British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab defied a Downing Street order last week to return from his holiday in the Mediterranean to grapple with the events in Afghanistan, the Daily Mail has cited unnamed sources as saying.

    The sources claimed that on 13 August – two days before Taliban militants captured Kabul - a senior No.10 official told Raab that he should return to London immediately because the situation in the Afghan capital was taking a turn for the worse.

    According to the insiders, there was "much gnashing of teeth" after the foreign secretary postponed his return until the early hours of Monday morning.

    Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson (R) poses with Britain's Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab as he arrives at the G7 foreign ministers meeting in London on May 5, 2021
    © AFP 2021 / BEN STANSALL
    Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson (R) poses with Britain's Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab as he arrives at the G7 foreign ministers meeting in London on May 5, 2021
    "There is no doubt that Raab was told to come back on that Friday [13 August]. There was then a significant amount of surprise when he appeared on the COBRA [Cabinet Office Briefing Rooms meeting] on the Sunday down the line from Crete. He must have nobbled Boris [Johnson] and asked for permission to finish his holiday", the sources argued.

    The claims were rejected by a close Raab ally who reportedly insisted that senior government officials had not "ordered" the foreign secretary to return to London last Friday.

    "The suggestion was that he should make plans to come back. They said that if things get worse then he needed to be ready to come back at a moment's notice. He then talked it through with the PM and it was agreed that he would came back on Sunday", the ally asserted.

    They also insisted reports that Raab had spent most of last Sunday on the beach were "just not true", adding, "he based his family on the beach in a gazebo precisely so that he could go back and work at the hotel, while checking in on them every now and again".

    This came as the foreign secretary told the Daily Mail on Sunday about strong support from Tory members, rejecting allegations that he had been pressured to step down.

    "I've not heard any of my Conservative colleagues call for me to resign, but I have had a wave of support. There is no doubt that, like all countries, there is a measure of surprise at the rapidity of the Taliban takeover. […] But as the foreign secretary travelling around the world, whether I am on leave or I'm travelling for work purposes, I am always set up to be able to grip things", Raab said.

    Raab Slammed Over Staying on Holiday Amid Afghan Crisis

    He spoke after former UK Defence Secretary and NATO Secretary General George Robertson said it is "stunning" that Raab "would stay on holiday as our [UK] mission in Afghanistan disintegrated". According to the ex-NATO chief, "the horrors unfolding with every minute demand focused attention from the top".

    "The fact that the foreign secretary is missing in action shows graphically the lack of purpose in our government's attitude to what we set out to do twenty years ago. As secretary general of NATO on 9/11 and the person who announced the invoking of Article 5, the self-defence clause in the North Atlantic Treaty, I am sickened by the prospect of the twentieth anniversary being marked by the Taliban back in control of Afghanistan", Robertson stated.

    In this Aug. 19, 2021 file photo, Taliban fighters display their flag on patrol in Kabul, Afghanistan. When U.S. President Joe Biden took office early this year, Western allies were falling over themselves to welcome and praise him and hail a new era in trans-Atlantic cooperation.
    © AP Photo / Rahmat Gul
    In this Aug. 19, 2021 file photo, Taliban fighters display their flag on patrol in Kabul, Afghanistan. When U.S. President Joe Biden took office early this year, Western allies were falling over themselves to welcome and praise him and hail a new era in trans-Atlantic cooperation.
    He was echoed by UK Shadow Foreign Secretary Lisa Nandy who argued that "for the foreign secretary to go AWOL during an international crisis of this magnitude is nothing short of shameful".

    The remarks followed reports that Raab along with Prime Minister Johnson were on holiday at the same time, just a few hours before the Taliban captured Kabul on 15 August, something that The Mirror claimed suggested "the scale at which Johnson and Raab were caught off-guard" in terms of the Taliban's rapid offensive on the Afghan capital.

    British Forces from 16 Air Assault Brigade arrive in Kabul, Afghanistan, to provide support to British nationals leaving the country, as part of Operation PITTING after Taliban insurgents took control of the presidential palace in Kabul, August 15, 2021. Leading Hand Ben Shread/RAF/UK Ministry of Defence 2021/Handout via REUTERS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY.
    © REUTERS / Ben Shread/RAF/UK Ministry of De
    UK Defence Secretary: Taliban are in Control, British Troops Won't Return to Afghanistan
    Last Sunday, the militant group wrapped up their takeover of the nation by seizing Kabul and declaring the "Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan". President Ashraf Ghani left the country for the United Arab Emirates to prevent what he described as bloodshed if the militants had to fight for the city. He rejected accusations that he left the country with a huge sum of money, slamming it as a "baseless lie".

    "These accusations were all unsubstantiated and untrue, and I refuse them. I reject them, with strong words", Ghani added.

    * The Taliban is a terrorist group banned in Russia and many other countries.

    Related:

    UK Troops Could Return to Afghanistan if al-Qaeda is Back, Defence Minister Warns Amid Taliban Blitz
    UK to Withdraw All Its Troops from Afghanistan Amid US Pullout, Report Says
    UK Reportedly Plans to Evacuate Ambassador From Afghanistan, End Diplomatic Presence There
    'Getting to a Crunch Point': UK Troops Will Reportedly Wrap Up Afghanistan Pullout 'Within Days'
    Tags:
    Britain, Afghanistan, Taliban, government, order, holiday, Boris Johnson, Dominic Raab
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    An Afghan army soldier walks past Mine Resistant Ambush Protected vehicles, MRAPs, that were left after the American military left Bagram air base, in Parwan province north of Kabul, Afghanistan, Monday, 5 July 2021.
    A Look at Afghanistan's Military Bases After the Hasty US Pullout
    Tune Changin' Joe
    Tune Changin' Joe
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse