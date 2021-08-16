Shamima Begum's Lawyer Slammed for 'Boys are Back in Town' Jibe as Taliban Takes Over Afghanistan

The lawyer of British "jihadi bride" Shamima Begum has drawn fire for a tweet apparently celebrating the Taliban's capture of Kabul.
Tasnime Akunjee, also known as Mohammed Akunjee, tweeted an image of members of the Taliban, a terrorist organisation banned in Russia, sitting in the presidential palace in the Afghan capital on Sunday, adding the comment "The boys are back in town" — the title of a well-known song by Irish rockers Thin Lizzy.
Akunjee later deleted the original tweet, but not his cheeky reply to it with a link to the song on YouTube.
— Akunjee 🖋 (@mohammedakunjee) August 15, 2021
Some Twitter users reacted angrily to Akunjee's tweet.
— Charles Otway (@chasfxb) August 16, 2021
— David Atherton (@DaveAtherton20) August 16, 2021
— Somewhere in Germany... (@SomewhereinGer8) August 16, 2021
Others made puns on the song's lyrics, or pointed out that the Taliban banned secular music, along with television, when they ruled Afghanistan from 1996 to 2001.
— John (@jl_ayres) August 15, 2021
— Tuffer (@TufferB) August 16, 2021
Akunjee later hit back at his critics, claiming they had failed to detect the "irony" in his tweet, and that he was being targeted by "racists".
— Akunjee 🖋 (@mohammedakunjee) August 16, 2021
— Akunjee 🖋 (@mohammedakunjee) August 16, 2021
