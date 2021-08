Shamima Begum's Lawyer Slammed for 'Boys are Back in Town' Jibe as Taliban Takes Over Afghanistan

The lawyer has represented the infamous London woman in her legal bid to overturn the British government's ban on her returning to the UK from Syria, where she travelled as a teenager to marry a member of the Islamic State terror group and bear him three children, all of whom died.

The lawyer of British "jihadi bride" Shamima Begum has drawn fire for a tweet apparently celebrating the Taliban's capture of Kabul.

Tasnime Akunjee, also known as Mohammed Akunjee, tweeted an image of members of the Taliban, a terrorist organisation banned in Russia, sitting in the presidential palace in the Afghan capital on Sunday, adding the comment "The boys are back in town" — the title of a well-known song by Irish rockers Thin Lizzy.

Akunjee later deleted the original tweet, but not his cheeky reply to it with a link to the song on YouTube.

​The lawyer, a consultant at the Brentford, West London branch of Waterford Solicitors, has represented Begum in her bid to be allowed to return to the UK against the government's will after being captured by US-backed Kurdish separatist militants in Syria, where she had gone to join Daesh — also a terrorist organisation banned in Russia.

Some Twitter users reacted angrily to Akunjee's tweet.

— Charles Otway (@chasfxb) August 16, 2021

— David Atherton (@DaveAtherton20) August 16, 2021

— Somewhere in Germany... (@SomewhereinGer8) August 16, 2021

​Others made puns on the song's lyrics, or pointed out that the Taliban banned secular music, along with television, when they ruled Afghanistan from 1996 to 2001.

​Akunjee later hit back at his critics, claiming they had failed to detect the "irony" in his tweet, and that he was being targeted by "racists".

​