PM Johnson Resumes Trip to Scotland, Not Self-Isolating After Staff Member Contracts COVID

At the moment, the UK remains one of the most affected countries in Europe, with over 6 million registered cases and 130,000 fatalities since the start of the pandemic.

Boris Johnson doesn't need to isolate, despite him being on the same plane as a member of his staff diagnosed with coronavirus, a spokesman for the PM said.

"The prime minister regularly visits communities across the UK and all aspects of visits are carried out in line with COVID guidance... The prime minister has not come into close contact with anyone who has tested positive", the spokesperson noted.

© AP Photo / Daniel Leal-Olivas Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks during a media briefing in Downing Street, London, Monday, July 12 2021

According to The Guardian, the staff member who tested positive for COVID-19 was travelling with the PM on an RAF Voyager between Glasgow and Aberdeen, as the PM was visiting Scotland on a two-day tour to boost support for the Union. The said staffer was isolated and "all those identified as close contacts were told to do the same", while BoJo returned to his residence in Chequers.

Last month, Johnson, as well as Chancellor Rishi Sunak had to isolate for 10 days after coming into contact with Health Secretary Sajid Javid, who tested positive. Initially, they planned to avoid isolation, saying they would take part in a daily testing pilot scheme instead, but a major backlash forced them to opt for isolation.

This time, the PM's decision faced major criticism from the opposition: both Labour and the LibDems slammed Johnson, saying he considers himself to be above the rules imposed by his own government.

"Senior Conservatives are really taking the public for fools. This is yet another example of one rule for them and another for everyone else", Labour Party chair Anneliese Dodds said.

© AP Photo / Jeff J Mitchell Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson, right, visits HMS Victorious with Defence Secretary Ben Wallace, centre, accompanied by Commander Justin Codd at HM Naval Base Clyde in Faslane, Scotland. File photo.

Ed Davey, the Liberal Democrats head, warned that the scandal sparked by such a decision may even be worse than the situation concerning BoJo's ex-adviser Dominic Cummings.

The British prime minister contracted coronavirus at the beginning of the pandemic and was hospitalised back in 2020. A year later, in March 2021, he was vaccinated, urging the public to do the same.