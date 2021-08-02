Boris Johnson's Rating Among Tories Down to 3.4%, Survey Shows

Boris Johnson's approval rating is now the fourth lowest in the Conservative party, the Sunday poll shows.
The negative rating was given to Gavin Williamson (-44.1%) and Amanda Milling (-14.3%,), followed by Housing Secretary Robert Jenrick with 1.3%, which might be a consequence of his house building plans.
Meanwhile, Home Secretary Priti Patel got 17.5% after losing 20 points, which the Conservative Home links to the unsuccessful attempts to stem the flow of migrants through the English Channel.
The poll also found out that 48% of the Conservative party members said Johnson was coping with the COVID-19 pandemic "badly." However, losses in scores by some politicians were assessed by the poll as "unsurprising" due to the "political wear-and-tear" and a scandal over vaccination passports which were deemed to be mandatory for a range of public venues.
