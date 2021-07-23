Register
06:39 GMT23 July 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    FILE PHOTO: The coronavirus disease (COVID-19) contact tracing smartphone app of Britain's National Health Service (NHS) is displayed on an iPhone in this illustration photograph taken in Keele, Britain, September 24, 2020.

    UK Exempts Essential Food Supply Workers From Self-Isolation Amid 'Pingdemic' Fallout Fears

    © REUTERS / CARL RECINE
    UK
    Get short URL
    by
    101
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/07/17/1083443984_0:0:3137:1766_1200x675_80_0_0_09ad8f43f0f2a756c17e17bf71ce9728.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/uk/202107231083444076-uk-exempts-essential-food-supply-workers-from-self-isolation-amid-pingdemic-fallout-fears/

    Over the past week, more than 600,000 Britons have been "pinged" by the National Health Service (NHS) app, telling them to stay at home for up to 10 days after they were recorded as being in close contact with COVID-positive people.

    British Cabinet ministers have announced that workers critical to the food supply industry will be exempt from the so-called "pingdemic" in order to prevent supermarket shelves in the country from going empty.

    The term "pingdemic" refers to members of the public being pinged by the National Health Service (NHS)'s Track and Trace app on their phones if they have been in close contact with coronavirus-positive people. It means a person who has been "pinged" must isolate for 10 days despite the NHS app's self-isolation pings only being advisory.

    Britain's new Health Secretary Sajid Javid holds a face mask, as he leaves the Downing Street in London, Britain, June 30, 2021
    © REUTERS / Henry Nicholls
    Britain's new Health Secretary Sajid Javid holds a face mask, as he leaves the Downing Street in London, Britain, June 30, 2021

    On Thursday, Environment Secretary George Eustice and Health Secretary Sajid Javid announced plans for daily contact testing for the food and drink industries after they held an emergency summit with the industries' chiefs, who assured the ministers that problems were not widespread.

    According to the ministers, supermarket delivery drivers and other critical food-supply employers will be exempt from self-isolation if they test negative for coronavirus on a daily basis and have been fully vaccinated.

    Eustice also said after the gathering that "food businesses across the country have been the hidden heroes of the pandemic" and that "the last 18 months have demonstrated that we have a highly resilient food supply chain". He added that "there are sufficient food supplies in the system and people can and should shop as normal".

    Javid, for his part, argued that "as we manage this virus and do everything we can to break chains of transmission, daily contact testing of workers in this vital sector will help to minimise the disruption caused by rising cases in the coming weeks, while ensuring workers are not put at risk".

    He spoke after Andrew Opie, director of food and sustainability at industry lobby group, the British Retail Consortium, insisted that "retail workers and suppliers, who have played a vital role throughout this pandemic, should be allowed to work provided they are double vaccinated or can show a negative COVID test, to ensure there is no disruption to the public's ability to get food and other goods".

    The remarks came as Britain's top supermarkets warned on Thursday that the "pingdemic" may put the country's food supplies under threat. Sainsbury's, the country's second-largest grocery giant in terms of turnover, said its staff was trying to get products on the shelves "as quickly as they can", while Iceland, a discount retailer, admitted that it had closed a number of stores due to staff shortages.

    FILE PHOTO: Mobile testing centre during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the Moston area of Manchester on 17 February 2021.
    © REUTERS / PHIL NOBLE
    Four in Five Britons Avoid ‘Pingdemic’ by Not Using Test & Trace App
    UK newspapers, in turn, carried front-page photos of empty shelves in supermarkets because it was reported that as many as 600,000 British workers had been asked to self-isolate after they were "pinged" by the Track and Trace app.

    Currently, Britain has the world's seventh-highest coronavirus death toll, but a surge in new cases is forecast to be a matter of time after the 19 July lifting of restrictions, touted by Prime Minister Boris Johnson as "freedom day".

    Related:

    UK Health Minister Tests Positive For COVID-19 After Being Fully Vaccinated
    Much Ado About Nothing as UK PM Johnson Gets Cleared of Covid-19
    UK PM Johnson Pledges to Restore Freedoms Lost to COVID-19 Lockdown
    Tags:
    National Health Service (NHS), industry, COVID-19, coronavirus, food, government, Sajid Javid, Britain
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Kim Kardashian blows out the candles on a cake to celebrate her 30th Birthday at the 10th Anniversary of TAO restaurant in New York, on Sunday, 17 October 2010.
    Dessert, Anyone? Rejoice, Sweet Tooth, It's International Cake Day
    Royal Disinterest
    Royal Disinterest
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse