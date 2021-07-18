UK Health Minister Tests Positive For COVID-19 After Being Fully Vaccinated

The UK is experiencing another dramatic surge in coronavirus cases, as the world faces the newly revealed Delta coronavirus variant. The daily figure for those testing positive for the disease in the UK has skyrocketed, from around 10,000 last month to over 54,000 as of Saturday.

Britain’s Secretary of State for Health and Social Care Sajid Javid is in self-isolation after testing positive for COVID-19 on Saturday, amid an easing of coronavirus-related restrictive measures in the commonwealth.

Javid, who was fully vaccinated with the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine, earlier said that he decided to take the lateral flow test on Friday because he felt "a bit groggy." He tweeted that he has mild symptoms.

“My positive result has now been confirmed by PCR test, so I will continue to isolate and work from home,” he tweeted.

Current anti-pandemic rules in the UK oblige those who have been in contact with those infected to stay isolated for a minimum of 48 hours. Javid reportedly had a meeting with Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who now would have to presumably stay isolated, unless he takes a COVID-19 test, according to the Guardian.

Javid was appointed to his post three weeks ago, after his predecessor, Matt Hancock, was caught in CCTV footage kissing and embracing a colleague in his Whitehall office, a behavior strictly prohibited by social distancing rules.

As of Sunday, the UK had reported 54,674 new COVID-19 infections, close to the January peak, and 41 coronavirus-related deaths. According to the latest data, over 46 million people have received at least one vaccine shot, nearly 90 percent of country’s population. 35 million Britons are reportedly fully vaccinated.