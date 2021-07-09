'Frightening': Danish Woman Claims She Was Attacked by England Fans After EURO 2020 Semifinal

Jeanette Jorgensen, a Danish woman who has been living in London for 15 years, claims "six or seven" England fans attacked her on her way home after England beat Denmark in the EURO 2020 semifinal at Wembley Stadium on 7 July.
“When we were walking away from the stadium after the game, people started shouting things like: ‘You don’t belong here,’” she said as quoted by the Guardian. “We also had a Danish flag and they were trying to take it away from me but I pulled it back and said: ‘Just leave it.’ Then they started pulling my hair as well and I couldn’t believe what was happening. It was quite frightening.”
The woman reported the incident to a nearby police officer.
“I spoke to the police but I’m not sure if anything happened,” she said. “I was so shaken up so I just wanted to get home.”
On 7 July, England booked a place in the Euros final for the first time after defeating Denmark at Wembley Stadium in London. The Three Lions are now preparing to face Italy on Sunday 11 July.
