'Large UFO' Captured on Camera Over Devon Seafront

A 36-year-old student from Teignmouth, a seaside town in the English county of Devon, has witnessed four strange lights that appeared to hover over the seafront.
The student, Matthew Evans, was home in his top-floor flat last week when he saw the light orbs from his kitchen window.
In ten seconds, the bizarre glowing objects that appeared to form a triangle with three lights at the base and the remaining one above them, started swiftly speeding away before disappearing completely.
Evans managed to take a photo of the sighting and shared it with the local media.
"I'm not quite losing my marbles yet. But it's hard to place it so I suppose it is an unidentified flying object", the student was quoted by DevonLive as saying.
Since the photo started circulating online, several internet users have offered their theories, suggesting that the "UFO" could simply be a plane, navigation lights of a boat, or a reflection of street lights.
