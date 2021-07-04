Green Light Over Volcano in Indonesia Betrays Presence of Alien Base, UFO Hunter Claims

Laying another of his baseless theories, Waring alleged that “volcanos worldwide have been linked to UFO sightings.”

A strange beam of light spotted over Mount Merapi volcano in Indonesia in May apparently caused some to suspect a possible UFO conspiracy, with blogger Scott C. Waring making a bold claim about the phenomenon.

The spectacle in question was caught on film by photographer Gunarto Song who uploaded the photo on 28 May on Instagram alongside a caption that suggested it may have been a meteor.

However, Waring – who is no stranger to making outlandish claims – claimed that the picture shows a small, fast-moving object.

Arguing that the object was actually a UFO, Waring further insisted that "volcanos worldwide have been linked to UFO sightings and more and more photos and video are recording such events everyday."

"For UFOs to enter and exit a mouth of a volcano, it must be leading them to and from somewhere significant," he speculated. "This is why I believe that aliens use mouth of volcanos, because few humans ever go there and there is less chance of being seen."

"An alien base 5-6 km below the surface of the mountain makes a lot of sense," Waring added. "This is 100 percent proof of that fact."

However, according to Coconuts Media, Indonesia's space agency – the National Institute of Aeronautics and Space – suspected that the phenomenon spotted by Song was likely a meteor, as there were apparently two active meteor showers in May.