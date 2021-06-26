Julian Assange Plans to Marry his Fiancée Moris in Prison

Stella Moris, partner of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, said that couple plans to marry.
"We're looking into getting married in prison because we've been engaged since 2016," Moris said as quoted by the dpa.
According to Moris, if the couple succeeds in getting married in prison, then after the release of Assange they will celebrate the wedding with friends and family. Moris did not name specific dates, citing bureaucratic obstacles.
"We have spoken to the Belmarsh chaplain services about it and they said they haven't seen a wedding in Belmarsh for as long as they've been there, which is 12 years. So it's not a straightforward thing to do," explained Morris.
In September last year, Moris announced that she was planning to plan a wedding with Assange for Christmas.
WikiLeaks co-founder Julian Assange was arrested in London on 11 April 2019, and sentenced to 50 weeks in prison for jumping bail back in 2012, when he took refuge inside the Ecuadorean embassy in the UK capital to avoid extradition to Sweden, where he was facing sexual assault charges that were later dropped by the Swedish court.
Assange is wanted by the US Justice Department on espionage and computer fraud charges after WikiLeaks published thousands of secret files and classified information that shed light on war crimes committed by US troops in Iraq and Afghanistan. He faces up to 175 years in solitary confinement inside a top security American prison if convicted in the United States.
