Register
17:51 GMT22 June 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE

    Labour HQ Purge Means Blairites Back in Control, Party Source Says

    © AP Photo / Kirsty Wigglesworth
    UK
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/06/16/1083211613_0:150:2048:1302_1200x675_80_0_0_5ace709865a4d0ebe299b62b6fb48e5c.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/uk/202106221083211315-labour-hq-purge-means-blairites-back-in-control-party-source-says/

    Sir Keir Starmer spoke at the launch last month of the new right-wing Labour Party faction Progressive Britain — a merger of Progress and the Policy Network think-tank headed by former Prime Minister Tony Blair's right-hand man Peter Mandelson.

    Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer's PR department shake-up is an omen of the return of the "New Labour" faction to party domination, insiders say.

    Baroness Jenny Chapman was announced as the latest big-name departure from Starmer's communications team on Tuesday, after director Ben Nunn and deputy director Paul Ovenden announced they were quitting last week. Chapman, reportedly unpopular among Labour MPs for a series of errors, will be kicked upstairs to serve as shadow Brexit secretary in the House of Lords opposite the Tories' Lord David Frost. 

    Left-wing current affairs site Novara Media co-founder Aaron Bastani quoted an unnamed "senior Labour source" in a tweet, claiming the clear-out had left Starmer as "a hostage of Labour First" — a group on the Labour right headed by Warley MP John Spellar and party National Executive Committee (NEC) member Luke Akehurst.

    "People should be prepared for a factional onslaught, they’ll shift gears after Batley", the source said, referring to the 1 July by-election in the West Yorkshire seat of Batley and Spen.

    Last year, Labour First and Progress, another right-wing faction within the party, united under the "Labour to Win" banner. In May this year, Progress re-launched itself as "Progressive Britain" in a merger with the Policy Network think-tank headed by former Prime Minister Tony Blair's right-hand man Peter Mandelson.

    Starmer was a guest speaker at the new group's first conference, where Mandelson remarked that "the party might progress if we heard a little less from Jeremy Corbyn and John McDonnell" — Starmer's left-wing predecessor and his shadow Chancellor of the Exchequer.

    © REUTERS / TOBY MELVILLE
    Labour Panic Over Yorkshire By-Election Prompts Islamophobia Row
    The Batley and Spen by-election is widely seen as a make-or-break test of Starmer's leadership, following the disastrous 6 May loss of Hartlepool — Mandelson's old seat — to the Tories after more than 50 years and last week's dismal performance in Chesham and Amersham, where the party's candidate garnered just 622 votes.

    Banishing the Left

    Bastani speculated that the aim of the Labour right was to change the rules on electing party leaders to prevent another left-wing outsider like Corbyn from winning in the future.

    ​The left-wing journalist also seized upon leaks to the media from Labour HQ that Corbyn would remain suspended from the Parliamentary Labour Party indefinitely, despite being reinstated as a party member by the NEC last November. That would likely end the MP's 38-year career as Labour MP for Islington North at the next general election, as his local party would be forced to select another candidate.  

    ​On Saturday, Bastani tweeted similar comments from a Labour source, saying centrist Starmer was being manipulated as a "puppet" of the party right to purge more left-wingers from the party.

    The Latest YouGov and Savanta ComRes polls put Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Conservatives 14 points ahead of Labour — a far cry from pro-EU LBC radio host James O'Brien's 2018 prediction that any other leader than Corbyn would be "20 points ahead in the polls".

    Related:

    Poll Belies Claim Galloway Splitting Labour Vote in By-Election Test for Starmer
    ‘Rat JOINING Sinking Ship’: Twitter Lampoons Remoaner Bercow’s Defection to Labour
    Party of the WOKE-rs? Labour Snubs Core Vote, Claiming Poor Whites are ‘Privileged’
    Tags:
    Tony Blair, UK Labour Party, John McDonnell, Jeremy Corbyn, Boris Johnson, Keir Starmer
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Bedroom furniture, including cardboard beds, for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Village is shown in a display room at the Village Plaza.
    Tokyo 2020: First Look at Olympic Village
    Flashcard Frenzy
    Flashcard Frenzy
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse