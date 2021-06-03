Armed Officer Said He ‘Neutralised’ Usman Khan Because He Thought Suicide Vest Was ‘Viable’

Convicted terrorist Usman Khan was attending a prisoner rehabilitation workshop near London Bridge in November 2019 when he fatally stabbed two people and injured three others. The threat posed by Khan, who was wearing a fake suicide vest, was “neutralised” by armed police.

A specialist firearms officer has told an inquest of the moment when he fired 10 bullets into Usman Khan because he though the suicide vest he was wearing was "viable."

The police officer, who testified anonymously, said Khan was shouting "Allahu Akbar (God is great)."

The officer said: "I didn't think I was going home."

He said he then fired 10 shots at Khan, “neutralising” the threat.

© Photo : Metropolitan Police Usman Khan pictured during one of his Learning Together sessions

Khan stabbed to death Jack Merritt, 25, and Saskia Jones, 23, at the nearby Fishmongers’ Hall on 29 November 2019 and was then chased out onto the bridge by several people from the Learning Together prisoner rehabilitation event.

An inquest into Khan’s death began this week and on Thursday, 3 June, a City of London Police firearms officer testified anonymously, using the codename WS5.

He was one of three officers who arrived in the first Armed Response Vehicle two minutes after hearing someone had been stabbed in the neck at the Fishmongers’ Hall.

© Photo : Metropolitan Police Usman Khan (bottom left) arrives at Fishmongers' Hall at the start of the day. John Crilly (top left) would later tackle him with a fire extinguisher

WS5 said they saw a “melee” on the bridge, got out their Heckler & Koch GX36 assault rifles and approached Khan, who was struggling with several people.

He said: “There was a bit of hostility from one of the men. He said ‘Do something you c****s, he just stabbed two people’.”

WS5, a former soldier, said when he saw the suicide vest around Khan’s chest he believed it was “real” and said: “It looked like a viable device.”

He said Khan started shouting Allahu Akbar (God is great) and WS5, asked how he felt, said: “If I’m honest I didn’t think I was going home.”

The armed officers then moved the civilians back, fearing Khan would detonate the Improvised Explosive Device (IED).

© Photo : Metropolitan Police The fake suicide belt which Usman Khan wore, which included components from an Xbox

WS5 said he then heard two shots being fired and he realised his colleague, identified only as YX99, had shot Khan.

The jury has been shown footage of what happened next - Khan lay motionless for a few minutes but then sat up for 13 seconds before another nine shots were pumped into him.

In total 20 shot were fired by police.

WS5 said he could not believe it when Khan sat up again after being shot.

“I told him to stay still and stop moving, because we thought he still had a viable device,” said WS2.

Asked what happened next, he replied: “I believed he was still a threat and he needed to be neutralised as soon as possible.”

© Photo : Metropolitan Police The contents of Usman Khan's bag and a t-shirt he was given at the November 2019 event

WS5 added: “I couldn’t get a clear shot so I had to move closer.”

He said: “I was looking through my sights when I shot him in the head. It went through his forehead and he put his hand to his head and looked at it in disbelief.”

Jonathan Hough, QC, counsel for the inquest, asked WS5: “Why was it necessary to fire that critical shot?”

“To make sure that he did not initiate that IED,” he replied.

© Photo : Metropolitan Police One of the weapons Usman Khan used to murder Jack Merritt and Saskia Jones. Detectives believe Khan scratched the word Allah in Arabic on the blade.

WS5 confirmed he had fired a total of 10 shots.

Last week a jury at a separate inquest ruled there had been "unacceptable" failings by state agencies which contributed to the deaths of Jack Merritt and Saskia Jones.

The pair suffered fatal injuries when Khan, who had strapped two knives to his hands in a toilet cubicle, suddenly launched an attack out of the blue during the informal event hosted by the charity Learning Together.

© Photo : Metropolitan Police Jack Merritt, pictured on the day he was killed by Usman Khan

Jack Merritt’s parents David and Anne said the monitoring of Khan since he came out of prison was a “shambles” and “totally dysfunctional.”

Khan, 28, was the second convicted terrorist to carry out an attack in the capital after being freed from a prison sentence.

In February 2020 Sudesh Amman, 20, stole a knife from a shop in Streatham, south London, and began stabbing people in the street. Amman, who was wearing a fake suicide vest, was killed by an armed police response team.

Last week Jonathan Hall QC, the independent reviewer of terrorism legislation, said anyone convicted of planning terrorist attacks, like Khan was, should receive an automatic life sentence.

Mr Hall told the BBC: “It's hard to underestimate how serious Usman Khan's original offence was…My own view is that people who are convicted of attack planning should be given automatic life sentences and only released, if at all, when safe...it's a shame that the law hasn't gone in that direction.”