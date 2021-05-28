UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson Cleared of Misconduct Charges Over Flat Refurbishment

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson did not unlawfully engage in a conflict of interests when he used a donor's funds for refurbishing his apartment at No 11 Downing Street, independent adviser on ministers' interests Christopher Geidt ruled in a report on the matter.
At the same time, Geidt stressed that Johnson "unwisely" allowed the refurbishment to continue without closely studying the sources of financing. He noted, however, that there was no conflict of interest in this case, since the prime minister was genuinely unaware that funds obtained from a Conservative Party donor had been used to cover the costs. The adviser also underscored that upon finding that out, Johnson settled the invoice for the repairs himself.
"Having advised that the interests declared by the Prime Minister present no actual or perceived conflict, I consider them to be consistent with the provisions of the Ministerial Code", Geidt ruled.
