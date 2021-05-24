Register
10:41 GMT24 May 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    HMS Argyll. Handout released by the Royal Navy on 26 March 2020.

    ‘Lethal, Uncrewed’ Ghost Ships Touted As the Future of UK Royal Navy by Next Decade

    © Photo : Leading Photographer Dean Nixon/ROYAL NAVY
    UK
    Get short URL
    by
    0 05
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107872/86/1078728606_0:164:1501:1007_1200x675_80_0_0_b4790d737329d6b1d0b25c39a0bf5bc8.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/uk/202105241082979997-lethal-uncrewed-ghost-ships-touted-as-the-future-of-uk-royal-navy-by-next-decade/

    From drones facilitating the resupply of Royal Marines to ‘crewless’ boats able to successfully integrate for missions with naval vessels, the UK Royal Navy has been lauding its efforts to bring the latest cutting-edge technology to the front line and adapting to future challenges.

    Unmanned “ghost” warships – the stuff of lore and legends - might soon become a reality, according to the ambitious plans of the UK Royal Navy.

    The fully autonomous craft, armed with cutting-edge technology such as lasers and guided missiles, with no need of operators may reportedly be in service as soon as in the next decade.

    Frigates, destroyers and other warships could be replaced with “lethal unscrewed vessels of increasingly larger size”, Second Sea Lord, Vice Admiral Nick Hine stated at the Sea Power Conference, 2021.

     Addressing the Royal Navy’s flagship conference, he added:

    “We actually want a force mix that takes in the high-end force as well as the lower end, working towards a fully autonomous major warship in the next decade."

    The “ghost” vessels of the future would use artificial intelligence to make mission decisions.

    Reference to these ships of the future by the Navy top brass sparks comparisons with the mysterious “ghost ship” Mary Celeste. The American merchant brigantine had been discovered adrift in the Atlantic Ocean off the Azores Islands on 4 December 1872.

    While in reportedly seaworthy condition and under partial sail, her lifeboat missing and last log entry dated ten days earlier.

    ​With the cargo intact and personal belongings undisturbed, there was not a soul on board. None of the crew were ever seen or heard from again.

    ‘Projecting Power Miles From Home’

    Earlier, the UK Secretary of State for Defence, Ben Wallace, delivered a keynote address at the conference, held in virtual format and bringing together leading UK and international decision-makers, influencers and academics from the maritime and defence worlds.

    Wallace earlier gave an interview for The Telegraph to hail the fact that Britain was “back” as a global military force able to “project power thousands of miles from home”.

    As the need to the UK’s re-engagement with “old allies” was underscored to face the emerging challenges, Wallace praised the Navy’s two new aircraft carriers, HMS Prince of Wales and HMS Queen Elizabeth.

    Britain's Queen Elizabeth meets personnel during a visit to HMS Queen Elizabeth ahead of the ship's maiden deployment at HM Naval Base in Portsmouth, Britain May 22, 2021
    © REUTERS / POOL
    Britain's Queen Elizabeth meets personnel during a visit to HMS Queen Elizabeth ahead of the ship's maiden deployment at HM Naval Base in Portsmouth, Britain May 22, 2021

    HMS Queen Elizabeth, eight other ships and a nuclear submarine set sail from Portsmouth on Saturday on a seven-month tour all the way to the Philippine Sea from the Mediterranean, in line with the UK government’s recommendation to shift the country’s focus toward the Indo-Pacific region where China’s influence is growing.

    Royal Navy Embraces Cutting-Edge Tech

    Underscoring the imperative need to rise up to “emerging new threats”, the Royal Navy has been forging ahead to bring the latest technology to the frontline.

    This presupposes drones resupplying Royal Marines on the battlefield, “crewless boats” integrating with Royal Navy ships, and an unmanned, autonomous submarine like the one recently unveiled.

    ​The nuclear-powered 7,400 tonnes “hunter-killer” sub, HMS Anson, was shown at the construction hall at Barrow-in-Furness, as it travelled down a slipway and entered the water on 20 April.

    ​The submarine's movements and actions will be governed entirely by Artificial Intelligence (AI).

    In November 2020 the MoD reaffirmed commitment with France to a joint programme for Autonomous Minehunting Systems that will detect and neutralise mines around the world, worth £184 million, to replace the Hunt and Sandown class ships.

    Speaking at the Franco-British Council Defence Conference, the Defence Secretary announced the joint Maritime Mine Counter Measure (MMCM) programme, which will create new systems to combat sea mines and offer safety for vessels and personnel.

     

    Related:

    Queen Elizabeth Visits Flagship Carrier Ahead of Indo-Pacific Deployment to Tackle China's Influence
    UK’s Warning Tickle to Russia
    UK Defence Secretary Lauds Use of Navy Vessels to 'Protect Our Fishermen' if Brexit Talks Fail
    UK Defence Chief Claims 'Nosy' Russian Ships Circling Britain, Labels Moscow 'Number One Threat'
    Tags:
    drones, Drones, Ben Wallace, British Royal Navy, The Royal Navy, Royal Navy, HMS Queen Elizabeth, HMS Queen Elizabeth
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Victoria de Angelis, bass guitarist for Måneskin (Italy), during the award-giving ceremony in Rotterdam. The band won top prize.
    Let's Rock: Eurovision Song Contest 2021 Final
    Ghost of Administration Past
    Ghost of Administration Past
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse