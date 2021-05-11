Register
13:08 GMT11 May 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Britain's Queen Elizabeth II delivers the speech in the House of Lords during the State Opening of Parliament at the Palace of Westminster in London, Tuesday May 11, 2021. (Eddie Mulholland/Pool via AP)

    Post-COVID Economy, Healthcare, and Elections: Key Takeaways From Queen's Address to UK Parliament

    © AP Photo / Eddie Mulholland
    UK
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/0b/1082856325_0:0:2200:1238_1200x675_80_0_0_1f041e3e359049aa5e5483e1623eac6d.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/uk/202105111082856371-post-covid-economy-healthcare-and-elections-key-takeaways-from-queens-address-to-uk-parliament/

    The monarch's address marks the reopening of the UK's parliament for a new session, as the country slowly attempts to ease the coronavirus restrictions and return to normal life.

    Addressing the UK parliament on the first day of a new session, Queen Elizabeth II has announced numerous measures that her government will be taking in light of recent developments in the world and in the country, especially the global COVID-19 pandemic.

    Here are the key takeaways from the Queen's speech:

    Recovery From the Pandemic

    • A significant portion of the measures announced by Queen Elizabeth II related to dealing with the consequences of the pandemic and delivering a "national recovery".
    • Namely, the monarch promised that the government will develop "opportunities" across the UK to support jobs, businesses, and public services.
    • The Queen said that eight new freeports will be created to accommodate trade and help "regenerate" communities. In addition, the monarch promised that the first proposals for comprehensive social care reform will be brought before parliament.
    People queue to enter an NHS Covid-19 vaccination centre in Westfield Stratford City shopping centre in east London on February 15, 2021 as Britain's largest ever vaccination programme continues. - Prime Minister Boris Johnson called Britain hitting a target of inoculating 15 million of the most vulnerable people with a first coronavirus jab a significant milestone, as the country prepared for the next phase of its vaccination programme. (Photo by Tolga Akmen / AFP)
    © AFP 2021 / TOLGA AKMEN
    People queue to enter an NHS Covid-19 vaccination centre in Westfield Stratford City shopping centre in east London on February 15, 2021 as Britain's largest ever vaccination programme continues. - Prime Minister Boris Johnson called Britain hitting a target of inoculating 15 million of the most vulnerable people with a first coronavirus jab "a significant milestone", as the country prepared for the next phase of its vaccination programme. (Photo by Tolga Akmen / AFP)
    • She separately addressed the issues the NHS has been facing, as the service has been heavily criticised for its "poor" performance in the early stages of the pandemic. The Queen announced additional funding for the NHS, which is to become more technologically advanced than before.
    • According to the Queen, the government will capitalise on the successes of the vaccination campaign and will continue to ramp up NHS funding.
    • The British monarch also promised that the nation will see the "fastest ever increase" in public funding for research and development and that a standalone "advanced research agency" will be established for these purposes.

    Defending Elections and Countering 'Hostile' States

    • Queen Elizabeth II additionally touched upon the topic of election meddling and foreign influence that purportedly took place in the past, telling parliament that a bill will be introduced to ensure the integrity of all future elections in the country.
    • She announced legislation that will help counter "hostile activity" by foreign countries, without specifying either these states or the activities they're purportedly engaged in.
    • The monarch said the government plans to increase funding for modernising the country's military. She further added that the UK plans to boost its commitment to the NATO alliance.

    On Green Economy, Racial Disparity, and Immigration

    • During her address, the Queen mentioned a variety of other issues that the UK is facing, ranging from racial discrimination to greenhouse gas emissions.
    • She promised that the government will introduce concrete measures to help address ethnic and racial disparities in the country. At the same time, Queen Elizabeth II said 10 Downing Street will develop a "fairer" immigration system to strengthen the nation's borders.
    Climate activist Greta Thunberg, from Sweden marches with other demonstrators as she participates in a school strike climate protest in Bristol, south west England, Friday, Feb. 28, 2020.
    © AP Photo / Matt Dunham
    Climate Activist Greta Thunberg Reportedly Takes Jab at UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson
    • According to the monarch, London is also planning to ban conversion therapy – a procedure devised to revert or suppress a person's sexual orientation or gender identity.
    • The Queen addressed climate change as well, saying the government is planning to establish a goal of net-zero greenhouse emissions to be achieved by 2050. She noted that the legislation will include binding environmental targets and that the government will be investing in green industries.

    Related:

    ‘Live Local and Prosper’: BoJo to Channel Spock in Queen’s Speech Aimed at Northern Voters
    Queen's Speech at State Opening of UK Parliament
    UK To Use NHS App For Coronavirus Passport As CyberSecurity Concerns Mount
    Boat With Illegal Migrants Lands Near UK's Dover Before Being Detained by Border Police - Video
    Outrage Grows in UK After 1% Pay Rise Offer for NHS Staff
    Tags:
    UK Parliament, UK, Queen Elizabeth II
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Unrest in the Holy City: Israeli Police and Palestinians Clash Outside Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem
    The Withdrawal Tango
    The Withdrawal Tango
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse