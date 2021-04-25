Scots ‘Nationalist’ Bailed After Pleading Guilty to Threats to Shoot Party Leaders

A "Scottish nationalist" has been freed on bail after pleading guilty to making death threats against two pro-UK party leaders.
Broadcaster and All for Unity party leader George Galloway tweeted on Sunday that a man who had threatened to shoot him and Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross “in the head” had pled guilty and was out on bail "pending reports".
Political veteran Galloway said the affair was just "a day in the life in SNPland" — a dig at the Scottish National Party whose dominance of the Holyrood parliament both men's parties hope to end in May 6 elections.
Galloway said the un-named 63-year-old defendant's bail was conditional on him not contacting Ross or himself "by any means".
The man was charged in late March, days after making the threat online. Galloway said he, his wife and three young children evacuated their home and temporarily left Scotland until the suspect was arrested.
Ross, a member of the UK Parliament for the Moray seat, revealed to fellow MPs on March 22 the man had been charged.
"It hit home to me when the member opening this debate said that the petitioner and the lead petitioner wish to remain anonymous because of the state of the debate of Scottish politics right now," Ross said, "on a day I found out from police that someone has been charged with making a very graphic death threat against myself and another Scottish politician."
"This is the state of politics in Scotland right now," the Scottish Tory leader added.
