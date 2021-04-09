Register
14:32 GMT09 April 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    A man walks past a burnt out bus near the Shankill Road in west Belfast.

    Why Northern Ireland Still Remains A Sectarian Tinderbox 25 Years After The Good Friday Agreement

    © AP Photo / Peter Morrison
    UK
    Get short URL
    0 10
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/09/1082581181_0:130:3073:1858_1200x675_80_0_0_18f53aa4d14688e6ea3cd7ea313d98fd.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/uk/202104091082584756-why-northern-ireland-still-remains-a-sectarian-tinderbox-25-years-after-the-good-friday-agreement/

    In 1921 Britain granted independence to the Irish but the six counties of Northern Ireland were hived off and remained part of the United Kingdom. Irish republicans, who tend to be Catholic, have lived uneasily with their pro-British Protestant neighbours ever since.

    Police in Northern Ireland have deployed water cannon on the streets of Belfast after coming under attack from both loyalist and republican youths.

    The trouble, which started a week ago, was triggered by the decision not to prosecute 24 Sinn Féin politicians - including Deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill - for breaking COVID-19 rules when they attended the funeral of Provisional IRA veteran Bobby Storey.

    The Loyalist Communities Council issued a statement on Friday, 9 April, condemning the violence but added: "To date there has been a spectacular failure to understand properly the scale and nature of Unionist and Loyalist anger. Indeed there is a complete failure to understand Loyalists as people and citizens."

    ​Rioters have injured 74 police officers and boys as young as 13 have been charged with offences of violence.

    When The Troubles began in 1969 Protestant mobs chased many Catholic families out of certain streets, firebombing their homes if they dilly-dallied.

    ​The British Army was actually brought in during the early 1970s to protect Catholic families from such attacks.
    Throughout the 1970s and 80s those boundaries ossified and barricades, known as “peace walls”, were erected to keep the two communities apart because just the sight of an Irish tricolour was likely to enrage a loyalist, and likewise a Union flag could lead to a stoning from republican mobs.

    More than 3,600 people lost their lives during The Troubles but the Good Friday Agreement in 1998 was supposed to bring peace to the island of Ireland.

    But although the Provisional IRA, the INLA, the UVF and UDA laid down their guns and mortars and then decommissioned those weapons little was done to integrate the two communities.

    ​The majority of children in Irish nationalist and republican communities still go to Catholic schools and most boys and girls in the unionist and communities districts go to Protestant schools.

    Only a small minority of mostly affluent and middle class children go to integrated schools and consequently sectarian tensions remain, especially in Belfast, Londonderry, Portadown and Lurgan.

    Although there was an effort made to replace paramilitary murals with more positive images - for example in Portadown a mural of Billy “King Rat” Wright, the leader of a loyalist death squad, was replaced with one of footballer George Best - most of the peace walls were never taken down.

    A peace line in the Springmartin area of west Belfast
    © Wikipedia / Ross/Geograph
    A peace line in the Springmartin area of west Belfast

    It is still common to see nakedly sectarian graffiti - in which Catholics are referred to as Taigs or Fenians and Protestants as Prods - on these walls.

    Belfast is a sectarian mosaic, with several jagged faultlines running through the heart of the city.

    It has been this way for generations and in the 1970s the Shankill Butchers, a notorious gang of loyalist thugs believed they could tell if someone was Catholic just by the route they took home from the city centre.

    East Belfast is overwhelmingly Protestant but there are small Catholic enclaves in the Short Strand and Ormeau Road.

    Jamie Bryson walks past loyalist mural in east Belfast
    © AP Photo / Peter Morrison
    Jamie Bryson walks past loyalist mural in east Belfast

    But the major troublespots are west of the River Lagan, which runs through the city before entering Belfast Lough, and the M1 motorway.

    Andersonstown, Ballymurphy, the Falls Road and the Springfield Road are all strongly republican strongholds, with many prominent IRA men having been buried in Milltown cemetery.

    But north of the Falls Road and Springfield Road, running in parallel, is the staunchly loyalist Shankill Road and the interface is in the side streets between the two, notably in Lanark Way which is where a bus was set on fire by a loyalist mob earlier in the week.

    North Belfast is more complicated with staunchly republican areas like the Ardoyne and New Lodge sandwiched between loyalist Cliftonville and Woodvale.

    In 2001 Catholic parents taking their children to Holy Cross Primary School in the Ardoyne were taunted and pelted with bottles by a Protestant mob in disturbing scenes.

    The loyalists claimed they had been subjected to attacks by Catholics.   

    The Good Friday Agreement committed the power-sharing government of Northern Ireland to promote integrated housing, where Catholics and Protestants would live next door to each other.

    In 2013 the then First Minister, Peter Robinson of the DUP, and Deputy First Minister Martin McGuinness, from Sinn Fein, published the Together: Building a United Community strategy.

    It committed to building 10 integrated housing estates and also promised: “We will establish a 10 year programme to reduce and eventually remove all interface barriers working together with the local community.”

    But delivering integrated housing and taking down the interface barriers has proved hard, if not impossible.

    In 2017 four Catholic families left an integrated housing estate off Ravenhill Road in south Belfast after threats were reportedly made towards them by loyalists.

    Few interface barriers have been taken down and in the last week they have been the only thing stopping full-blown warfare between the communities.

    Tags:
    Belfast, Northern Ireland
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Fashion designer Vivienne Westwood stands in a giant bird cage in protest against the extradition of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange to the US, outside the Old Bailey, in London, Tuesday, 21 July 2020.
    Anarchy in UK: Iconic Designer Vivienne Westwood Turns 80
    Memeified Success
    Memeified Success
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse