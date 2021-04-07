Register
08:58 GMT07 April 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Police in riot gear try to keep control in the loyalist Waterside area of Londonderry

    What Is Going On In Northern Ireland And Is It In Danger Of Slipping Back Into The Troubles?

    © AP Photo / Liam McBurney
    UK
    Get short URL
    0 01
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/06/1082555471_0:312:3000:2000_1200x675_80_0_0_73e05adfb63718b222b36dc156e79200.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/uk/202104071082555994-what-is-going-on-in-northern-ireland-and-is-it-in-danger-of-slipping-back-into-the-troubles/

    Between 1969 and 1998 more than 3,000 people died during The Troubles as Irish republican terrorists tried to force Britain to give up Ulster and allow a united Ireland. The violence was ended by the Good Friday Agreement but is it in danger of unravelling?

    The Police Service of Northern Ireland says 41 of their officers have been injured during three nights of rioting in loyalist districts.

    The trouble, which started in Belfast’s Sandy Row district, was triggered by the decision last week not to prosecute 24 Sinn Féin politicians - including Deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill - for breaking COVID-19 rules when they attended the funeral of Provisional IRA veteran Bobby Storey.

    More than 2,000 mourners attended the funeral of Storey, the IRA’s former intelligence chief, on 30 June 2020 and unionists claimed they blatantly ignored social distancing rules at the height of the first wave of the pandemic.

    ​The decision led to all the main pro-British parties - the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP), Ulster Unionist Party (UUP), Traditional Unionist Voice (TUV) and Progressive Unionist Party (PUP) - to call for the resignation of the PSNI’s chief constable.

    Young men in staunchly loyalist parts of Belfast, Londonderry and smaller towns like Newtownabbey and Portadown spent Saturday, Sunday and Monday night pelting police with bricks and petrol bombs.

    But what lies behind all the anger and how easy would it be for Northern Ireland to slip back into the mire of sectarian violence which gripped it between 1969 and 1998?

    ​First some simple facts.

    On 3 May 1921 - 100 years ago next month - Northern Ireland was created as a legal entity under the Government of Ireland Act 1920.

    Under that legislation the Irish Free State - later to become the Republic of Ireland - came into being and the six counties of Antrim, Armagh, Down, Fermanagh, Tyrone and Londonderry - were carved off and remained part of the United Kingdom.

    Northern Ireland is often referred to as Ulster, although historically Ulster also included County Donegal, County Monaghan and County Cavan.

    ​For almost half a century there was peace in Northern Ireland but the Catholic minority claimed they were discriminated against when it came to jobs, housing and political power and in the late 1960s the IRA launched a terrorist campaign.

    Loyalist Protestant gangs like the Ulster Volunteer Force (UVF) and Ulster Defence Association (UDA) carried out hundreds of killings as they clashed with the Provisional IRA and the socialist INLA.

    By the mid-1990s loyalist paramilitaries were killing more people than the Irish republicans and the IRA’s political wing Sinn Fein faced up to the fact that it could not force Britain out by military means.

    ​Secret negotiations began under John Major’s Conservative government and after the Labour Party won a landslide election victory in 1997 Prime Minister Tony Blair decided to make a political solution in Northern Ireland one of his top priorities.

    Eventually the Good Friday Agreement was hammered out and approved by referendums in both Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.

    ​The agreement kept Northern Ireland as part of the UK but created a power-sharing government which meant the DUP and Sinn Fein, as the two parties with the most votes, ended up running the six counties of Ulster together.

    IRA, INLA, UVF and UDA prisoners were freed - including many who had committed heinous crimes - the Royal Ulster Constabulary was scrapped and replaced by the PSNI and the agreement also said the island of Ireland could only be united if a majority in Northern Ireland voted for it in a border poll.

    At the last census, in 2011, 48.4 percent of the population identified as Protestant and 45.1 percent as Catholic, so it seemed unlikely a majority would vote for a united Ireland.

    ​It will be interesting to see, in this year’s census, whether Catholics are now in a majority and there has been speculation that many Protestants are now in favour of a united Ireland, especially following the Brexit referendum which has left them outside of the EU but the Republic still in it.  

    Although the DUP campaigned for Brexit, Boris Johnson’s government forced through a deal with the EU which effectively created a new trade border in the Irish Sea, something which has also enraged unionists and loyalists.

    The UK-EU trade deal imposed customs checks on goods moving between Northern Ireland and the British mainland.

    ​The deal was designed to avoid checks at the border between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland, something which could have undermined the Good Friday agreement.

    The DUP has been calling for the Brexit deal to be scrapped but in the shadows the UVF and the UDA are believed to be recruiting among young Protestants, many of whom were not even born when the Good Friday Agreement was signed.

    Mark Lindsay, chairman of the Police Federation of Northern Ireland, said the “political atmosphere” was being exploited by the loyalist paramilitary groups, which had faded into the background in the last 20 years.

    Mr Lindsay told the BBC: "Older, more sinister, elements use the youth and use children to achieve their aims."

    In October 2019 Paul, an Irish republican from Derry who served time for possessing petrol bombs, told Sputnik: "The loyalist paramilitaries will start killing Catholics if a united Ireland ever looks likely."

    ​There are also fears that some on the Irish republican side are ready to go "back to war".

    In July 2020 a joint police and MI5 operation led to the arrest of several people who were allegedly attending a meeting of the New IRA in Omagh, County Tyrone.

    Many of those who lived through The Troubles are terrified the current political tensions between Sinn Fein and the DUP could tip over into violence and send Ulster hurtling back to a time of sectarian terror and hatred.

    Tags:
    Democratic Unionist Party (DUP), UVF, IRA, Northern Ireland
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A woman carries dogs in costume during the Easter Bonnet parade on Fifth Avenue in midtown on April 4, 2021 in New York City. The annual Easter Parade and Bonnet Festival on Fifth Avenue was going virtual for the second year, while COVID-19 safety protocols were in place for Sunday's Mass at Saint Patrick's Cathedral.
    2021 NYC Easter Bonnet Parade
    Memeified Success
    Memeified Success
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse