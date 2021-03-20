Police Launch Murder-Suicide Investigation After Three Bodies Discovered in Northern Ireland

Detectives are urging anyone with any information to help the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) investigate the incident, which is currently being treated as a suspected murder-suicide.

Police have launched a double murder investigation after three people were discovered dead in Northern Ireland on Saturday. The bodies of two women and a man were found in two different homes in Newtownabbey, a town just north of Belfast.

Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell said in a statement that while PSNI had officially launched a murder investigation, they are "not looking for anyone else in connection with these incidents which we believe are connected".

The man is believed to have stabbed his mother and girlfriend, which is currently being treated as a suspected murder-suicide.

Law enforcement was alerted at around 11 pm on Friday about reports of a stabbing at a home in the Derrycoole Way area. Upon arrival, they found a woman at the first residency who was pronounced dead at the scene.

When they searched the second property in the Glenville Road area they spotted another dead woman and a man who was alive but unconscious. He died soon afterwards, despite first-aid treatment.

No other details have been made available but police have requested anyone with further information to come forward an assist the investigation.