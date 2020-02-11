Register
12:30 GMT11 February 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    The union flag and the Northern Irish flag flutter on lampposts in a loyalist area on the Strabane to Londonderry road

    Four Suspects With Links to New IRA Arrested Over Lyra McKee Murder, Terrorism Links in Londonderry

    © Sputnik / Chris Summers
    UK
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn2.img.sputniknews.com/images/107761/29/1077612928.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/uk/202002111078286097-four-suspects-with-links-to-new-ira-arrested-over-lyra-mckee-murder-terrorism-links-in-londonderry/

    The announcement comes after a journalist in Northern Ireland was shot dead in riots near the Derry-based Creggan estate in April last year, with the designated terrorist organisation reportedly admitting to the murder.

    Four men connected to the murder of journalist Lyra McKee have been arrested in Londonderry, it has been revealed.

    Detectives have arrested four men aged 20, 27, 29 and 52 under the Terrorism Act, the Police Service of Northern Ireland announced on Tuesday.

    The PSNI and other authorities have called on witnesses to share information with authorities.

    Following the arrests, senior investigating officer, Det Supt Jason Murphy said that he had "always believed that some people within the community know what happened and who was involved.

    He added: "I understand that people may be frightened to talk to us. I have previously given my personal assurance relating to anonymity for the purpose of this investigation and I renew this assurance today, as we approach the anniversary of Lyra's murder.

    The senior official said he wanted Creggan residents to consider how the "horrific" attack had "impacted them personally and how it impacted the entire community".

    "We saw widescale revulsion after Lyra was murdered and I remain determined to work with the community and local policing to convert that revulsion into tangible evidence to bring those who murdered Lyra to justice," he concluded.

    The announcement comes after Ms McKee was gunned down on 18 April last year whilst observing riots near the Creggan estate in Derry as part of her research into the Troubles.

    The New Irish Republican Army (IRA) claimed responsibility for the murder of Ms McKee, according to reports.

    The news also comes as a breakthrough power sharing agreement on Northern Ireland in January reopened Stormont after three years of failed talks between the United Kingdom, Northern Ireland and Republic of Ireland.

    The deal aims at transforming public services and building public trust in the government, following strikes from healthcare workers in December over low pay and understaffing, Northern Ireland Secretary of State Julian Smith and Irish Deputy Prime Minister Simon Coveney agreed at the time.

    Days before Ms McKee was murdered, the UK government had passed strict antiterrorism legislation following a wave of terrorist attacks which took place in London and Manchester in 2017.

     

    Related:

    Bad Week For DUP: Rival Unionist Party Want to Ditch Electoral Pact in Northern Ireland
    Ireland Goes to Polls With Choice Between Three Parties Whose Roots Go Back to Country’s Civil War
    Police Link Explosive Device Discovered in Ireland to 'Brexit Bomb' Plot - Reports
    Elections in Ireland Spell Breakdown of Traditional Two-Party System
    Tags:
    Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI), Republic of Ireland, Northern Ireland, Lyra McKee, Provisional Irish Republican Army (Provos), Irish Republican Army (IRA), IRA
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Best Supporting Actor Brad Pitt embraces Regina King as he holds his Oscar at the 92nd Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California on 9 February 2020.
    2020 Oscars in Pictures
    Iowan Imbroglio
    Iowan Imbroglio
    Deal of the Century
    Deal of the Century: What is Trump's Plan for Israel and the Palestinians?
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse