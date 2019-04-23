New IRA Admits Responsibility For Killing N.Ireland Journalist - Report

The New Irish Republican Army (IRA) claimed responsibility for the killing of journalist Lyra McKee and offered “sincere apologies”, in a statement to The Irish News Tuesday.

"On Thursday night, following an incursion on the Creggan by heavily armed British crown forces which provoked rioting, the IRA deployed our volunteers to engage. We have instructed our volunteers to take the utmost care in future when engaging the enemy, and put in place measures to help ensure this," the IRA's statements reads as cited by the Guardian.

"In the course of attacking the enemy, Lyra McKee was tragically killed while standing beside enemy forces," the statement reads, adding that "the IRA offer our full and sincere apologies to the partner, family, and friends of Lyra McKee for her death,"

